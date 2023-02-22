Junior Tommy Simmonds and senior Evan O'Connor lead the way for Prior Lake at the Nordic state meet Feb. 15-16 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Simmonds finished fourth overall in pursuit, while O'Connor took eighth the lead the Laker boys team to a ninth-place finish with 291 points. Duluth East claimed the crown (381), while Wayzata was a distant second (339).
St. Paul Highland Park finished third (338), followed by Brainerd (326), Eden Prairie (321), Minneapolis South/Roosevelt (317), Robbinsdale Armstrong (316) and Stillwater Area (293).
Little Falls ended up 10th (288), followed by Champlin Park (278), Blaine (273), Minnetonka (266), Mora (259), District 196 (248) and Forest Lake (240).
Pursuit is a combination of times from both the 5,000-meter freestyle and classical races. Simmonds finished with a time of 26:24.1. He was in first place after the classical race (13:00.4), but had the 19th-best freestyle time (13:23.7).
O'Connor's overall time was 27:08.3. He was in seventh place following the classical portion (13:43.1) and skied the 22nd-best freestyle time (13:25.8).
Last winter was the first state meet where sprint freestyle relay teams were part of the overall team score. In past seasons for sections and state, each team would have seven skiers in pursuit. The top four finishers from each team would determine the team score.
The new format still has seven skiers from each team competing, but two were part of the relay and the other five were in pursuit. The top three in pursuit are part of the team score, along with each team's relay finish.
Prior Lake's third-best finisher in pursuit was junior Aiden Rosemeier who finished 88th overall with a time of 31:40.4. Ninth grader Bjorn Olson ended up 107th (35:10.4), while sophomore Ledger Sears took 110th (37:34.3).
Sophomore Tegan Moore and junior Alex Krawza teamed up in the relay for Prior Lake and finished 16th with a time of 17:44.59.
Prior Lake was at state as a team for a seventh straight season with its best finish being sixth, which it did last year and in 2021. O'Connor was 15th in pursuit last year, while Simmonds took 19th.
Laker Girls
Meanwhile, the Prior Lake girls team had three skiers — sophomores Sophia Basile and Brooke Marquardt and junior Hannah Cole — competing in pursuit at state as individuals.
Basile had the top finish taking 70th with a combined time of 35:33.2. Cole ended up 85th (36:15.9), while Marquardt took 93rd (36:51.8).
All three skiers qualified in the Section 1 meet back on Feb. 7 at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington. The top two teams make the state field at sections, along with the top four individuals in pursuit and highest finishing relay team not on the advancing squads.
The Laker girls just missed a state team berth at sections taking third, five points behind runner-up Eastview-Rosemout.
Duluth East ended up winning the girls state team title with 387 points, followed by Stillwater Area (363) and St. Paul Highland Park (362).
Senior Zoe Devine of Ely was the girls individual pursuit champion (30:08.7), while senior Benon Brattebo of Eden Prairie was the boys individual winner (26:00.9).