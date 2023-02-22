Junior Tommy Simmonds and senior Evan O'Connor lead the way for Prior Lake at the Nordic state meet Feb. 15-16 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.

Simmonds finished fourth overall in pursuit, while O'Connor took eighth the lead the Laker boys team to a ninth-place finish with 291 points. Duluth East claimed the crown (381), while Wayzata was a distant second (339).

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

