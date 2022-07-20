Justin Simonson left his mark on the Prior Lake boys lacrosse program over the last two seasons in more ways than one.
The 2022 graduate was recognized for talents, earning the Mr. Lacrosse Award, given to the state’s top player by the Minnesota State High School Boys Lacrosse Coaches Association.
The other finalists were Conor Hooley of Woodbury, Dylan Kendrick of Chanhassen, Tyler Kloeckl, Cody Rinquist of Bloomington Jefferson, Luke Whitbeck of Shakopee and Simonson’s own teammate, Dalton Spratt.
Spratt, a midfielder for the Lakers, finished the season third on the team in scoring with 28 goals and 20 assists.
Both Simonson and Spratt led the Lakers to a 15-3 overall mark, a perfect season in the South Suburban Conference (7-0), a sixth consecutive Section 6 crown a runner-up finish at state. Prior Lake lost 10-9 in overtime to Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the title game.
Simonson was the Lakers’ offensive leader, finishing the season with a team-best 44 goals and 43 assists. But Prior Lake coach Casey Mithun said Simonson was far more than just a prolific offensive talent.
“Justin has been a pleasure to coach over the years,” Mithun said. “I’m incredibly proud of who he has become as a leader, player and a young man. Justin has been a uniquely special player to coach over the years. He is so naturally gifted in everything he does on the field that I had to really think about how much I actually coached him.
“Finite things here and there, but he’s one of those players that as a coach, you just try to set up the offense for him to do his thing,” Mithun added. “I can’t teach work ethic, creativity and enjoying your teammates’ success, and he oozes it.”
As a program, Prior Lake has enjoyed a ton of the success over the last decade, winning its first state title in 2016 and claiming back-to-back crowns in 2018 and 2019.
Prior Lake has finished as the state runner-up to Benlide-St. Margaret’s the last two seasons. In 2018 and 2019, the two teams met in the state title game as well.
Simonson also had a big junior season, leading the Lakers with 41 goals and 32 assists. There was no sophomore season for Simonson and his teammates in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Justin has set the bar so high for what a complete attackman is at Prior Lake and in our state,” Mithun said. “His ability to create his own shot through dodging, to finish in tight (areas), see the field to assist his teammates and his determination to ride to get the ball back from defenders was unparalleled this year.
“We were so grateful to have him come through our program and leave his legacy,” Mithun added. “Being named Mr. Lacrosse is something that no one can ever take away from him and goes down in the history books forever. He deserves it. He’ll be greatly missed.”
Simonson will take his game to the Division II level next year. He’ll play at Maryville University in Town and Country, Missouri.
This past winter, Simonson also played a role on the Prior Lake boys hockey team, helping the program earn in its first-ever trip to state. He was a defenseman on the ice, finishing the season with two goals and 10 assists.