The unofficial second half of the season began at Elko Speedway Aug. 3 with another Eve of Destruction event.
Late Models, Thunder Cars and Power Stocks were also back on the oval with double features in each division. Six different drivers earned checkered flags, including Adam Bendzick in the first Late Models race and Chris Marek of Lakeville taking the second one.
Paul Neisius of Hastings won the first Thunder Cars event, while Bryce Blohm of Lakeville was tops in the second one. In Power Stocks, the feature winners were Tom Quade of Bloomington and Paul Hamilton of Hastings, respectively.
Drag racing was also held by the Minnesota Professional Towing Association. The burnout contest winner was Jerry Halverson of Farmington, driving a 1977 Chevy Impala. The Monster Truck winner, as determined by the crowd, was Brandon Tulachka of Kewaunee, Wisconsin.
The Eve of Destruction event also featured Figure 8 School Bus Racing and an officials versus drivers exhibition race.
Racing action continues at Elko Speedway Aug. 10 starting at 6 p.m. All five divisions will be in action, including Great North Legends and Bandoleros. For more information, go to elkospeedway.com or call 952-461-7223.
Meanwhile, in the first Late Models race, Bendzick took the early lead and held off a late charge from Justin Neisius to win by 0.101 seconds in the 30-lap race. Ryan Kamish finished third, followed by Dylan Moore and Bryan Wrolstad.
It was the third win of the season for Bendzick.
In the second race, Devyn Stocker took the lead off the start. On lap five, Marek challenged him and took the lead one lap later. Marek garnered a huge advantage and won by 1.481 seconds over Lawrence Berthiaume.
Wrolstad finished third, followed by Jacob Goede and Stocker in fifth.
In the season points standings, Goede leads Marek by 53 points.
In the first Thunder Cars race, Paul Neisius started on the pole and led the entire 20-lap race. He won by 0.616 seconds over Conrad Jorgenson. Jeremy Wolff finished third, while Eric Campbell came in fourth, and Dusty Mann was fifth.
This win by Neisius broke a streak of 13 consecutive races in which either Jorgenson or Blohm won.
In the second feature, Blohm started a new streak. He rebounded after finishing seventh in the first event to earn his eighth victory of the season. Blohm had a 3.115 second lead over Campbell at the finish line.
Keith Paulsrud was third. Jorgenson finished fourth and Wolff ended up fifth.
Jorgenson increased his season points lead to 12 points over Blohm.
In the first Power Stocks race, Joe Prusak and Quade raced side by side until Quade took the lead on lap six. Quade ran away from the field until late when Taylor Goldman challenged for the top spot. But she came up 0.284 seconds short at the finish line, giving Quade his second win of the season.
Michael Stoer finished third, followed by Prusak and Darin Patnode.
In the second race, Craig Wierson led the first lap until Hamilton grabbed the top spot on lap two. Jason Michaud challenged for the lead and took it on lap 14.
Hamilton and Michaud swapped the top spot several times coming to the finish with both cars side by side. Hamilton won by 0.044 seconds.
However, Michaud was later disqualified in the post-race inspection, giving the second spot to Prusak. Patnode ended up third, followed by Stoer and Nick Oxborough.
In the season points race, Oxborough continues to lead with a 28-point advantage over Stoer.