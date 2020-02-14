The golf courses in Minnesota are still a couple months away from opening, but the new World Handicap System is here
Launched in January, the WHS aims to bring six different handicap systems together into a single set of rules, enabling golfers of different abilities to play and compete on a fair and equal basis, no matter how or where they play.
According to mngolf.org, golfers can post scores by downloading the free GHIN Mobile App, GHIN.com or through the MGA Score Posting page.
According the Minnesota Golf Association, "the WHS provides all golfers with a consistent measure of playing ability worldwide." The MGA highlighted some of the new features of the WHS. They include:
- Minimum number of scores needed to establish a handicap index is 54 holes
- A handicap that is portable worldwide
- Average-based calculation of the best-8-of-last-20 scores
- Playing Conditions Calculation
- Daily handicap revisions when a score is posted
- Maximum hole score is net double bogey
- Maximum handicap limit is 54.0, regardless of gender
- Exceptional score reduction on all scores, not just tournament scores
Still confused? The R&A, randa.org, explains more in depth. The R&A formed in 2004 and is based in St Andrews in Scotland, where it organizes The British Open, golf’s oldest and most international major championship.
The R&A states the "six existing handicap systems have generally worked very well locally, on a global basis, their different characteristics have sometimes resulted in inconsistency, with players of the same ability ending up with slightly different handicaps.
"This has sometimes resulted in unnecessary difficulties and challenges for golfers competing in handicap events or for tournament administrators. A single WHS will pave the way to consistency and portability."
To lean more about the WHS from the R&A, click here.