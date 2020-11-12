Six Prior Lake seniors signed their national letters of intent Nov. 11 in a ceremony at the high school.
Two will compete at the Division I level, Mackenzie Salentre and Emily Kulstad, while Teagan Block, Sarah McDonald, Matthew Kallberg and Abby Williams are headed to Division II programs.
Kulstad signed with the Southern Utah University's women's baseball program to compete in the Big Sky Conference. Salentre will play women's lacrosse at the University of Albany in New York.
Block will wrestle for Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota, will McDonald will become part of the diving program at Southwest State University in Marshall.
Kallberg will play men's lacrosse at Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Missouri. Williams will stay in state and play women's soccer at Winona State University.