The Prior Lake boys hockey team will be well represented in the Upper Midwest High School Elite League.
Six Lakers earned roster sports in the eight-team league, which was founded in 2007. The league's goal is to give the state's top players another way to face top-flight competition and get more exposure without leaving their homes or missing all of the great experiences that high school hockey provides.
Senior Matt Beaty will play for the MAP South Hockey squad. Juniors Sam Rice, Will Schumacher and Alex Bump will represent SIT Financial Services and senior Aiden Emerson and junior Trevor Boschee are on the TDS Transportation team.
Training camps are held in August. The season starts in September and ends in late October.
Hockey is considered a high-risk sport by the Minnesota Department of Health, so the league's 14th season will need approval. The Minnesota State High School League will be making its decision on fall sports Aug. 4.
Beaty will be making his second appearance in the league. Last year, he also played for MAP South.
Last winter, Beaty was fourth on the Lakers in points with 25 (14 goals, 11 assists), helping the team to an 18-6-3 overall record (11-3-2 in the South Suburban Conference) and earn the No. 1 seed in Section 2AA.
Prior Lake was upset by fourth-seeded Chaska in the section semifinals, falling 4-1.
Schumacher led the Lakers in points last season with 37 (17 goals, 20 assists), while Bump led the team in assists in 21, adding 12 goals. Rice finished with 11 goals and 17 assists.
Emerson was the one of the Lakers' top defenseman, finishing the season with a goal and 12 assists.
Boshee had a strong first season in goal for Prior Lake last year, finishing with a 2.25 goals-against average, a .904 save percentage and three shutouts.
Overall, there are 15 SSC players competing in the Elite League this fall, which is the same as last year six more than in 2018.
The Lakers have the most players from the SSC, followed by Lake South with four, Lakeville with three and Rosemount with two.
The other SSC players include: Griffin Ludtke, Cameron Boche, Cody Ticen and Cade Agrenholz of Lakeville South, Mario Gasparini, Ben Monson and Luke Jech of Lakeville North and Broten Sabo and Luke Levandowski of Rosemount.
More on the Elite League and all the rosters can be found at hselitehockey.com.