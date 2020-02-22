The Prior Lake boys basketball team had little trouble picking up its sixth straight win Feb. 21.
The No. 10-ranked Lakers led 45-20 at the break en route to a 83-48 victory at Burnsville in South Suburban Conference play.
Prior Lake (16-7 overall, 13-3 in the SSC) is at Eagan Feb. 24 and home to Lakeville North Feb. 28 in its final two league games to end the regular season at 7 p.m.
Section 2AAAA playoff brackets come out Feb. 29 and the Lakers will be the No. 3 or 4 seed. Top-ranked Eden Prairie (25-0) is a lock for the No. 1 spot, while No. 9 Chaska (21-3) is firmly entrenched as the No. 2 seed.
Shakopee (19-5) is in position for the No. 3 spot.
Other teams in the field include Edina (13-12), Minnetonka (11-13), Chanhassen (5-19) and Bloomington Jefferson (5-19).
In the win over Burnsville, senior Dawson Garcia led the Lakers with 29 points. He did see his string of scoring 30 or more points end at 10 straight games.
Senior Tyree Ihenacho finished with 18 points for Prior Lake, while sophomore Malcolm Jones scored 10. Junior Tommy Mestnik chipped in 6 points, followed by seniors Dylan Bair, DJ Doyen and Taylor Flaata each with 4.
Prior Lake still has a shot to share the SSC title. Second-ranked Eastview leads in the standings at 14-2, while Shakopee is also 13-3.
Eastview and Shakopee meet on the Sabers' home court Feb. 28 to end the regular season. A Sabers win could mean a three-way tie atop the SSC standings with Eastview and Prior Lake.