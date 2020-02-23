The Prior Lake boys hockey team had seven wins against Section 2AA teams this season and just two losses.
Both defeats were to Chaska, including 4-1 in the semifinals Feb. 22 at Braemar Ice Arena in Edina, which ended the Lakers' 18-win season.
Top-seeded Prior Lake was trying to get the title game for the second time since 2016, but instead the fourth-seeded Hawks wanted to get the championship game for the first time their program's history.
Chaska led 1-0 after the period and scored the next three goals in the second period to seize control.
Prior Lake's lone goal came with 1:44 left in the second period. Sophomore Will Schumacher scored on the power play with junior Aidan Emerson and sophomore Sam Rice getting the assists.
The Lakers couldn't generate enough offense in the third period, getting just five shots on goal compared to 13 for Chaska.
Sophomore Trevor Boschee finished with 24 saves in goal for Prior Lake. The Hawks outshot the Lakers 28-18.
Prior Lake finished the season with an 18-6-3 overall record (11-3-2 in the South Suburban Conference). Chaska also beat the Lakers 5-4 in overtime back on Dec. 26.
Don't be surprised if the Lakers put themselves back in this same position next year. The team's top-three point producers were sophomores.
Schumacher led the team in points with 37 and and in goals scored (17). Sophomore Alex Bump led in assists with 21, adding 12 goals. Rice finished with 11 goals and 17 assists. Junior Matt Beaty was fourth in points with 25 (14 goals, 11 assists).
Boshee had a strong first season in goal, finishing with a 2.25 goals-against average, a .904 save percentage and three shutouts.
The Lakers will graduate eight seniors; Hunter Lincoln, Laz Kaebel, Sam Emmerich, Preston Lindholm, Beau Kennedy, Parker Long, Colin Tushie and Nick Speltz.
Lindholm finished with 25 points (15 goals, 9 assists), followed by Tushie (8 goals, 13 assists), Long (6 goals, 11 assists) and Lincoln (6 goals, 11 assists).