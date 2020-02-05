Has the Prior Lake boys hockey team locked up the No. 1 seed in Section 2AA?
The No. 7-ranked Lakers' 2-1 win at Holy Family Feb. 4 in a battle of section foes may have clinched it.
Prior Lake went into the game off of a 4-1 South Suburban Conference loss at Eastview Feb. 1, which snapped its nine-game unbeaten streak. The Lakers (14-5-3 overall, 8-4-2 in the SSC) also had a 4-1 home win over Eagan Jan. 30 in league play.
The Lakers are at Shakopee in SSC play Feb. 6 at 7 p.m., and are home to Lakeville South Feb. 8 in conference action at 3 p.m.
Prior Lake ends the regular season Feb. 13 with a league game at Apple Valley at 7 p.m.
Section 2AA seeds come out Feb. 16. Fifth-ranked Eden Prairie (16-4-1) has the best record in the field, but the Lakers have a 5-3 win over the Eagles back on Jan. 2.
Prior Lake also has a 3-1 over Minnetonka back on Dec. 5. The Skippers (11-11) are likely the No. 3 seed, followed by Chaska (11-8-1) and Holy Family (12-10).
Chanhassen (7-13), Shakopee (4-15-1) and New Prague (5-13-3) are also in the field.
Section 2AA quarterfinal play starts Feb. 20 with the higher seed at home. The semifinals are Feb. 22 at Braemar Ice Arena in Edina. The title game is Feb. 26 at Mariucci Arena in Minneapolis.
Prior Lake made the section finals in 2016 for the first time as a Class 2A program, falling 4-2 to Eden Prairie. Last year, Prior Lake lost to Holy Family in the section quarterfinals, snapping the team's string of nine straight first-round playoff wins.
In beating Holy Family, Prior Lake scored the go-ahead goal on the power play in the second period. Senior Laz Kaebel scored with the assists going to seniors Colin Tushie and Nick Speltz.
Sophomore Will Schumacher had the Lakers' first goal with sophomore Sam Rice and Kaebel getting the assists. Holy Family scored on the power play later in the first period to knot the game at 1-1.
Sophomore Trevor Boschee made 25 saves in goal for the Lakers.
In the win over Eagan, Prior Lake scored three goals in the second period to go up 4-0. Junior Matt Beaty had the Lakers' first goal of the game.
Sophomore Alex Bump scored 1:51 into the second period, while senior Preston Lindholm and Tushue tallied 26 seconds apart in the final 1:41 of the frame.
Speltz had two assists, while Boschee, Schumacher, Rice, Tushie, Lindholm and sophomore Jackson Anderson all had one. Boschee made 22 saves.
Against Eastview, the Lakers scored first on a goal from Schumacher in the first period. Rice had the assist.
But the Lightning came back, taking the lead with two goals in the second period to go up 3-1, before adding an empty-net goal in the final frame at the 15:07 mark.
Boschee finished with 22 saves.
This year's Class AA state tournament is scheduled for March 5-7 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Edina is the defending champion after beating Eden Prairie 3-2 in the title game last season in overtime.