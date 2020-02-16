The Prior Lake boys hockey team is the No. 1 seed in Section 2AA.
But are the No. 6-ranked Lakers the favorites? Or is third-ranked Eden Prairie the team to beat?
All of that will get settled on the ice. Section 2AA quarterfinal play begins Feb. 20 with the high seed at home at 7 p.m.
The Lakers (17-5-3) will take on eighth-seeded New Prague (6-16-3), while the Eagles (19-5-1) will face seventh-seeded Shakopee (6-18-1). Third-seeded Minnetonka (12-12-1) will open against sixth-seeded Chanhassen (7-18) and fourth-seeded Chaska (14-9-2) will meet fifth-seeded Holy Family (12-13).
The semifinals are Feb. 22 at Braemar Ice Arena in Edina, while the title game is Feb. 26 at Mariucci Arena in Minneapolis at 8 p.m.
The Lakers go into the playoffs on a four-game winning streak and are 11-1-2 since the New Year.
Prior Lake is also 6-1 against section teams with two victories over Shakopee, and one each over Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Holy Family and Chanhassen. The one loss is to Chaska.
The Lakers wrapped up the regular season with a 2-0 South Suburban Conference win at Apple Valley Feb. 13. Sophomore Trevor Boschee made 15 stops in goal to get the shutout.
Sophomore Will Schumacher and junior Will Magnuson each had a pair of goals. Sophomore Jackson Anderson had an assist.
The Lakers tied for second in the SSC with No. 5 Rosemount with an 11-4-2 record. Lakeville South won the title.