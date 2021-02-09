The Prior Lake boys hockey team hasn't had much trouble finding the back of the net in its first eight South Suburban Conference games.
The No. 9-ranked Lakers are off to a strong 6-1-1 start, averaging 5.6 goals per game. Prior Lake was knocked from the unbeaten ranks Feb. 6 with a 6-3 loss at No. 5 Lakeville South.
Prior Lake went into the contest off of a pair 7-0 home wins over Shakopee Feb. 4 and Eastview Jan. 28.
The Lakers will get another crack at Lakeville South March 11 at home. Could that game decide the SSC title?
Prior Lake ends the regular season two days later at Apple Valley.
The Section 2AA playoffs will start the second week of March. The Minnesota State High School's Board of Directors met Feb. 4 and approved state tournaments for all winter sports.
The date and venue for the boys hockey tourney has not been determined. Prior Lake hopes to get to state for the first time since becoming a Class 2A program at the start of 2003-04 season.
The Lakers were close in 2016, losing 4-2 to Eden Prairie in the Section 2AA final.
Third-ranked Eden Prairie is the favorite in Section 2AA again this winter, while Holy Family, Minnetonka and Chaska are also contenders.
Junior Will Schumacher has led the Lakers' offense through the first eight games with 18 points, including a team-best 12 assists. Junior Sam Rice's six goals were tied with Schumacher for the team lead. Rice also has seven assists.
Junior Alex Bump has three goals and eight assists for Prior Lake after eight contests, while junior Jackson Anderson has nine assists and a goal.
Junior Trevor Boschee has started seven of the first eight games in goal, earning three shutouts.
Prior Lake's other minor blemish on its record was a 2-2 tie at Rosemount Jan. 21.
In the win over Shakopee, also a section foe, the Lakers had seven goals from seven different players — Schumacher, Bump, Rice, seniors Ryan Hadland and Will Magnuson and juniors Justin Kingery and Riley Dueber.
Anderson picked up three assists, while Bump, Dueber, Magnuson, Schumacher and senior Aidan Emerson each had one.
Boschee got the shutout, only needing to make four saves. The Lakers outshot the Sabers 29-4.
In the loss to Lakeville South, Prior Lake found itself down 4-0 midway through the second period and couldn't recover.
Magnuson and Kingery scored goals 51 seconds apart late in the second frame to cut the deficit to 4-2. But Lakeville South scored at the 10:46 mark of the third period to go up by three goals.
Schmuacher also had a goal for Prior Lake, along with two assists. Rice and Anderson each picked up one assist. Boschee made 36 saves in goal.