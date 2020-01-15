Ava Guillemette
Buy Now

Ava Guillemette leads Prior Lake with 13 points through 18 games with six goals and seven assists.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Prior Lake girls hockey team earned its first South Suburban Conference win Jan. 14.

Ninth-grader Ava Guillemette scored two goals and added an assist in the Lakers' 4-2 victory at Lakeville North. Prior Lake went into the contest off of a 7-0 home loss to Apple Valley Jan. 11 in league play.

Prior Lake (2-16 overall, 1-12 in the SSC) is at Farmington Jan. 18 in SSC play at 3 p.m. The Lakers return home to take on Rosemount in conference action Jan. 21 at 7 p.m.

In beating Lakeville North, ninth-grader Lula Swanson and sophomore Ryane Kearns also scored for the Lakers. Seniors Kya Oschendorf and Paige Pavlish each had two assists, while Swanson and ninth-graders Brooke Holmes and Nina Winter each had one.

Senior Bri Elbon made 22 saves in goal for Prior Lake. She had 37 saves against Apple Valley.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events

Recommended for you