The Prior Lake girls hockey team earned its first South Suburban Conference win Jan. 14.
Ninth-grader Ava Guillemette scored two goals and added an assist in the Lakers' 4-2 victory at Lakeville North. Prior Lake went into the contest off of a 7-0 home loss to Apple Valley Jan. 11 in league play.
Prior Lake (2-16 overall, 1-12 in the SSC) is at Farmington Jan. 18 in SSC play at 3 p.m. The Lakers return home to take on Rosemount in conference action Jan. 21 at 7 p.m.
In beating Lakeville North, ninth-grader Lula Swanson and sophomore Ryane Kearns also scored for the Lakers. Seniors Kya Oschendorf and Paige Pavlish each had two assists, while Swanson and ninth-graders Brooke Holmes and Nina Winter each had one.
Senior Bri Elbon made 22 saves in goal for Prior Lake. She had 37 saves against Apple Valley.