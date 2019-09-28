The Prior Lake football team started slow and couldn't completely recover on the road Sept. 27.
Seventh-ranked Lakeville South held a 14-0 lead in the first half and used a punishing running game in the second half en route to a 35-17 victory over the No. 6 Lakers.
Prior Lake (3-2 overall) started fast in the third quarter, getting a 70-yard touchdown run from senior Dylan Bair on its third play after the break. That cut the Cougars' lead to 14-10.
But Lakeville South had quick, strong answer, going 75 yards on seven plays scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run to increase the lead to 11 points again. The Cougars scored again in the third quarter on another short run to go up 28-17 heading into the final frame.
Senior Nate Raddatz scored on a 6-yard run for Prior Lake midway through the fourth quarter. But again, Lakeville South answered.
The Cougars salted the game away with an eight-play, 51-yard scoring drive, which was capped off by 10-yard scoring run. Lakeville South ran right at the teeth of the Lakers' defense on that drive and pretty much all game long.
The Cougars dominated the line of scrimmage, running its three-back set right at Prior Lake.
Before the half, the Lakers had a 11-yard scoring run from senior Will Jones called back by a holding penalty. Prior Lake was forced to settl for a 32-yard field goal from junior Josh Keller.
Prior Lake will return home Week 6 (Oct. 4) to take on No. 8 St. Michael-Albertville at 7 p.m. The Knights are off to a 4-1 start, including a 34-29 home win over Edina in Week 5.