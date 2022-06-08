The Prior Lake Mudcats are off to a slow start to the season on the diamond.
The Mudcats have dropped six of their first nine games, including four straight defeats. Prior Lake won 6-5 in 12 innings in Dakota-Rice-Scott League play versus New Prague May 19.
After the win, Mudcats suffered four straight DRS setbacks — 12-2 at Lonsdale May 22, 9-5 at Faribault May 27, 12-2 versus Montgomery June 1 and 14-8 at Union Hill June 5.
The Mudcats finished last summer with a 13-14 overall record. The team fell short of a state berth after making the 48-team field in both 2019 and 2020.
Prior Lake has earned five state berths in its history, including in 2011, 2012 and 2016.
In the win over New Prague, Bear Blaney finished 4 for 7 with an RBI for the Mudcats, while Ben Morrison drove in a pair of runs. Jonny Houston and John Parker also had RBIs, while Ben Kelsey finished 2 for 6 with an RBI.
Morris worked all 12 innings for Prior Lake, striking out 12 and allowing five runs (three earned) on 11 hits.
In the loss to Lonsdale, Prior Lake got down 8-2 after four innings and couldn't recover. Jake Schmidt was saddled with the loss, giving up eight runs in four innings.
Josh Dvork worked two relief innings, allowing one run, while Kyle O'Connor gave up three runs in one inning of work.
Morrison finished 3 for 3 with a run scored, while Patrick Barrett and Cole Bjorge each had a double. Jake Lehrer had an RBI in the loss.
Against Faribault, the Mudcats gave up six runs in the second inning to fall behind 6-2. It was a 6-5 game going into the bottom of seventh before Faribault tacked on three more runs in its last two innings at the plate.
Kelsey finished 3 for 5 with an RBI for Prior Lake, while Blaney was 2 for 5 with a run knocked in. Bjorge doubled and scored a run, while Parker and Greg Faue each had RBIs.
Houston took the loss, working seven innings and allowing seven runs (two earned) with four strikeouts. Jake Garfield allowed two runs in one relief inning.
Against Montgomery, Prior Lake struggled early and trailed 11-0 after three innings. Garfield took the loss, allowing six runs in four innings with one strikeout. Dvorak allowed one run in one inning, while O'Connor gave one run in two innings of work.
Prior Lake had just three hits, including a double from Lehrer. Parker and Garfield also had hits.
In the loss to Union Hill, the Mudcats again had a rough start getting down 9-4 after four innings.
Houston took the loss, allowing eight runs (three earned) in three innings of work. Scott McCaustin pitched four innings, giving up three runs with six strikeouts.
Jackson Kessler allowed three runs in two-thirds of an inning, while O'Connor got one out for Prior Lake.
Morrison and Kelsey led the Mudcats at the plate. Morrison went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs, while Kelsey finished 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs.
Blaney was 3 for 6 with two runs scored. Parker had a hit and three runs scored, while Lehrer doubled and drove in a run.
For more on the Mudcats, go to priorlakebaseball.com or call the Hardball Hotline at 952-226-3800.
For more on the Minnesota Baseball Association, go to mnbaseball.org.