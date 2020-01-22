The Prior Lake boys basketball team was hoping to build some momentum on the road against the No. 2-ranked team in the state.
But the Lakers couldn't get going in a 75-66 South Suburban Conference loss to Eastview Jan. 21.
The Lightning got 25 points from center Steven Crowl, their Division I recruit who's heading to Wisconsin. The Lakers were led by senior Dawson Garcia, who scored a season-low 14 points after spending a lot of the game on the bench with foul trouble.
Garcia will also be playing Division I at a Wisconsin school next year, signing to play at Marquette University last November.
Prior Lake (7-5 overall 4-2 in the SSC) was also playing without senior guard Tyree Ihenacho, who will play Division I next fall at North Dakota State.
The Lakers are back home Jan. 24 to take on Burnsville in league action at 7 p.m. Prior Lake is at Lakeville North Jan. 28 and home to Apple Valley Jan. 31 in SSC games at 7 p.m.
Prior Lake also has a big game at No. 9 Chaska Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. The Hawks (12-3) are a top Section 2AAAA contender.
The Lakers went into the Eastview game off of back-to-back wins. But the game changed with five minutes to go before the break when Garcia picked up his third foul.
The Lakers were down 8 points at the time (32-24) and trailed 35-26 at the half. The Lightning took control to start the second half, opening with a 9-2 run to build a 44-28 lead.
Eastview was up 16 points (57-41) just under 10 minutes to play. Garcia, who leads the Lakers at 28.6 points per game, picked up two fouls 2:13 apart, getting his fifth with 4:33 to play with his team down just 4 points (63-59).
Junior Tommy Mestnik finished with 13 points for Prior Lake, sophomore Malcolm Jones had 11, and senior Dylan Bair scored 9. Senior D.J. Doyen added 7 points, while senior Nate Bach and junior Kyle McCullough both scored 6.
Prior Lake will play at Rosemount Feb. 4 and is home to No. 4 Shakopee Feb. 7 in SSC games at 7 p.m.
Shakopee (11-2) is a top Section 2AAAA opponent; the Sabers beat the Lakers 80-63 back on Dec. 7. If Prior Lake can get a split with Shakopee and a win over Chaska, the Lakers could make a case for the No. 2 seed in the section, since Chaska has a win over Shakopee.
Top-ranked Eden Prairie (14-0) is a lock for the No. 1 seed.
Minnetonka (9-5), Edina (9-6), Bloomington Jefferson (4-9) and Chanhassen (2-12) are also in the field.