Nate Bach
Senior Nate Bach looks to make a pass in Prior Lake's 75-66 South Suburban Conference loss at No. 2-ranked Eastview Jan. 21.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Prior Lake boys basketball team was hoping to build some momentum on the road against the No. 2-ranked team in the state.

But the Lakers couldn't get going in a 75-66 South Suburban Conference loss to Eastview Jan. 21.

The Lightning got 25 points from center Steven Crowl, their Division I recruit who's heading to Wisconsin. The Lakers were led by senior Dawson Garcia, who scored a season-low 14 points after spending a lot of the game on the bench with foul trouble.

Garcia will also be playing Division I at a Wisconsin school next year, signing to play at Marquette University last November.

Prior Lake (7-5 overall 4-2 in the SSC) was also playing without senior guard Tyree Ihenacho, who will play Division I next fall at North Dakota State.

The Lakers are back home Jan. 24 to take on Burnsville in league action at 7 p.m. Prior Lake is at Lakeville North Jan. 28 and home to Apple Valley Jan. 31 in SSC games at 7 p.m.

Prior Lake also has a big game at No. 9 Chaska Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. The Hawks (12-3) are a top Section 2AAAA contender.

The Lakers went into the Eastview game off of back-to-back wins. But the game changed with five minutes to go before the break when Garcia picked up his third foul.

The Lakers were down 8 points at the time (32-24) and trailed 35-26 at the half. The Lightning took control to start the second half, opening with a 9-2 run to build a 44-28 lead.

Eastview was up 16 points (57-41) just under 10 minutes to play. Garcia, who leads the Lakers at 28.6 points per game, picked up two fouls 2:13 apart, getting his fifth with 4:33 to play with his team down just 4 points (63-59).

Junior Tommy Mestnik finished with 13 points for Prior Lake, sophomore Malcolm Jones had 11, and senior Dylan Bair scored 9. Senior D.J. Doyen added 7 points, while senior Nate Bach and junior Kyle McCullough both scored 6.

Prior Lake will play at Rosemount Feb. 4 and is home to No. 4 Shakopee Feb. 7 in SSC games at 7 p.m.

Shakopee (11-2) is a top Section 2AAAA opponent; the Sabers beat the Lakers 80-63 back on Dec. 7. If Prior Lake can get a split with Shakopee and a win over Chaska, the Lakers could make a case for the No. 2 seed in the section, since Chaska has a win over Shakopee.

Top-ranked Eden Prairie (14-0) is a lock for the No. 1 seed.

Minnetonka (9-5), Edina (9-6), Bloomington Jefferson (4-9) and Chanhassen (2-12) are also in the field.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

