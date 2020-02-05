The Prior Lake girls basketball team nearly pulled off its biggest win of the season Feb. 4.
The Lakers battled No. 9-ranked Rosemount right down to the end, falling 61-58 to the Irish at home in South Suburban Conference play.
Prior Lake went into the game off perhaps its best road win of the season, dominating Apple Valley in the second half en route to a 59-32 victory.
The Lakers (8-12 overall, 5-7 in the SSC) are home to Shakopee Feb. 7 and are at No. 2 Farmington Feb. 11 in an SSC contests at 5:30 and 7 p.m., respectively.
Prior Lake's final four SSC games to end the regular season are at Eagan Feb. 13, at Lakeville South Feb. 14, at Eastview Feb. 18 and home to Burnsville Feb. 21. All four start at 7 p.m.
A win over Shakopee will help the Lakers' seed in Section 2AA. It would also give Prior Lake a season sweep over the Sabers.
The top-three seeds look locked in with No. 6 Chaska (17-4), Minnetonka (13-7) and Eden Prairie (11-9). Edina (7-12) and Chanhassen (10-10) are battling Shakopee (13-8) and Prior Lake for the No. 4 seed and a home playoff game in the first round.
Bloomington Jefferson (4-17) is also in the field.
In the win over Apple Valley, Prior Lake outscored the Eagles 36-14 in the second half. Senior Haidyn Pitsch led the Lakers with 12 points, while junior Kate Trachsel scored 11.
Juniors Tatum Brostrom and Chanel Kallevig scored 9 and 7 points, respectively.
Against Rosemount, the Lakers had the ball with 4.1 seconds left down by three. They had to go the length of the court for a game-tying three, but couldn't get a good shot off.
Prior Lake was down by 10 points with just over five minutes to play, before making a comeback.
Prior Lake trailed 60-58 with 5.4 seconds left, putting Rosemount on the line for a 1-and-1. The Irish hit one free throw, giving the Lakers the chance for the tie.
Trachsel led the Lakers with 18 points, while Pitsch scored 16. Brostrum scored 7 points, and juniors Ellie Albrecht and Emily Kulstad each had 6.
The Section 2AAAA quarterfinals start Feb. 26, with the semifinals Feb. 29. The title game is March 6, and the higher seed is at home in all three rounds.
Shakopee is the defending champion. Prior Lake won the title in 2018.