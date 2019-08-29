The Prior Lake girls soccer team had a chance to make a big statement on the road at No. 4-ranked Edina Aug. 27.
But the Lakers couldn't pull off the big upset, falling 6-2 to the perennial power Hornets, one of the teams to beat in Section 2AA.
However, Prior Lake is off to a solid 2-1 start this fall with a pair of home wins to open the season: 2-1 over Hill-Murray Aug. 22 and 2-0 over Bloomington Jefferson, another section squad, Aug. 24.
Six goals in three games is a positive sign for the Lakers. The team has struggled to find the back of the net the last few seasons, tallying just 12 times in 16 games last fall.
Over the last three years going, Prior Lake scored 45 goals in 51 games.
In the loss to Edina, Prior Lake got down 4-0 before getting on the board. Senior Calyn Schanzenbach had both of Prior Lake's goals, giving her four in the first three games. Junior Averie Pritchard had an assist.
Senior Katarina Decaroli made six saves in goal for the Lakers. She earned the shutout in the win over Jefferson with five stops.
Prior Lake got a first-half goal from Schanzenbach, and senior Allison Alessi tallied in the second half. Schanzenback and junior Abby Williams each picked up an assist.
Against Hill-Murray, Schanzenbach and junior Brianna Ray had the Lakers' goals. Ray scored the game-winner in the second half. Williams and junior Sam Meyer each had assists.
Decaroli made nine saves in goal.
Prior Lake will open the South Suburban Conference season Sept. 5 at Eastview. The Lakers are at Lakeville South in their second league contest Sept. 10. Both start at 5 p.m.
Prior Lake is back home Sept. 12 for an SSC game against No. 6 Eagan at 7:30 p.m., before playing at Chaska Sept. 12 in a battle of Section 2AA foes at 1 p.m.
Three teams from Section 2AA are ranked, including No. 2 Minnetonka and No. 9 Eden Prairie. Every year, the section is one of the hardest in the state to get through.
A Lake Conference team has claimed the crown the last seven seasons: Eden Prairie four times, Minnetonka twice and Edina once. Shakopee and Chanhassen are also in the section field.
The last non-Lake team to win the Section 2AA crown was Burnsville in 2011. The Blaze are now in Section 3AA.