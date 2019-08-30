The Prior Lake girls tennis team continues to be a work in progress.
The No. 7-ranked Lakers earned two South Suburban Conference wins in between a loss to a Section 2AA foe.
The Lakers (4-2 overall, 2-1 in the SSC) fell 5-2 at Eden Prairie Aug. 28. Prior Lake earned a 4-0 rain-shortened win at Eagan Aug. 27 in league action Aug. 27 and topped Shakopee 4-3 in SSC play at home Aug. 29.
The Lakers are home to both section-foe Chaska Sept. 3 and conference-foe Lakeville South, ranked No. 8, Sept. 5 in matches at 4 p.m.
Prior Lake will compete in the Edina Invitational Sept. 7 starting at 8:30 a.m. The field will be strong with the likes of the top-ranked Hornets, No. 2 Minnetonka, No. 3 Mounds View, No. 4 Rochester Mayo, No. 5 Eastview, Hopkins and Blake, ranked No. 1 in Class A.
“Our doubles are struggling, but we hope to bounce back,” Lakers coach PJ Priest said. “We are still really young. We will only improve with our youth.”
In the win over Eagan, four matches were completed before the rains came and the Lakers won all four, which clinched the win.
Winning in singles were eighth-grader Tianna Houske at No. 2 (6-2, 6-1), junior Kelly Wu at No. 3 (6-1, 6-3) and junior Katelyn Lam at No. 4 (6-1, 6-0). Eighth-grader Ella Joesting and ninth-grader Allysa Lam won at No. 2 doubles (6-3, 6-2).
In beating Shakopee, three of the Lakers' four wins came in singles. Houske won at the No. 1 spot (6-3, 7-5), while Katelyn Lam rolled at No. 3 (6-0, 6-1) and sophomore Liza Ginsburg won in three sets at No. 4 (3-6, 6-4, 6-1).
In doubles, senior Nic Keller and eighth-grader Rose Netz won at the No. 1 spot (6-0, 6-4).
Against Eden Prairie, Prior Lake’s two wins also came in singles. Houske won at the No. 2 spot (4-6, 6-3, 7-5), and Katelyn Lam rolled at No. 4 (6-1, 6-2).
Wu lost a three-setter at No. 3 singles (6-3, 1-6, 6-1).
The Lakers’ final six SSC matches are: at Farmington (Sept. 10), at Eastview (Sept. 12), versus Burnsville (Sept. 17), at Apple Valley (Sept. 24) and at Rosemount (Sept. 26).
Prior Lake will also play at Edina Sept. 18 and compete in the Rochester Invitational Sept. 21.
The Section 2AA team tournament starts Sept. 30 with first-round play. Prior Lake has lost to Minnetonka in the section title match the last two seasons.