The Prior Lake football team will face some new opponents in the regular season next fall.
The Lakers' 2023 schedule has been released and Prior Lake will only play three teams from last year — Shakopee, Edina and Eden Prairie. The rest of the schedule sees three new Lake Conference squads and two from the Suburban East Conference.
Prior Lake's's 2023 schedule this fall is:
- Aug. 31: vs Forest Lake
- Sept. 8: at Shakopee
- Sept. 14: vs Eden Prairie
- Sept. 22: at Minnetonka
- Sept. 29: vs Edina
- Oct. 6: at Wayzata
- Oct. 13 vs Woodbury
- Oct. 18: at Buffalo
Prior Lake finished last fall with a 6-4 record, falling 28-27 at home to East Ridge in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs. It was only the second playoff loss the Lakers have suffered at home since the program joined the top class in football in 2003.
Prior Lake is 17-2 at home in the playoffs over the last 20 seasons. On the road in the playoffs since 2003, Prior Lake is 0-14 on its opponents' home field and 0-4 in neutral-site games, which were all in the state quarterfinals.
The last time Prior Lake made the state field was in 2017 when it lost 10-6 to Minnetonka in the Class 6A state quarterfinals.
Back in April, the Minnesota State High School League realigned sections. In football, 32 teams make up the largest class, 6A.
There are two new schools in the top class in Buffalo and Rochester Mayo while Totino-Grace went down to Class 4A and Brainerd went back down to 5A.
There's a 32-team playoff bracket for the top football class. Prior Lake will be seeded with Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Wayzata, Shakopee, Edina, Hopkins and Buffalo in Section 6AAAAAA.
Rochester Mayo was placed in Section 3AAAAA with Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Burnsville, Eagan, Eastview, Rosemount and Farmington.
Section 4AAAAAA includes East Ridge, Stillwater, Park, Woodbury, Mounds View, Forest Lake, Roseville and White Bear Lake, while Section 5AAAAA consists of Maple Grove, Blaine, Centennial, Champlin Park, Anoka, St. Michael-Albertville, Coon Rapids and Osseo.