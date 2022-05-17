The Prior Lake softball team picked up an impressive win May 12 against a top Section 2AAAA contender.
Senior Megan Schultz tossed a complete game, allowing four hits and striking out 11 in the Lakers' 4-1 win at No. 8-ranked Shakopee in South Suburban Conference play.
It was the Lakers' fourth win in their last five games. Prior Lake (11-7 overall, 10-6 in the SSC) followed with a 5-0 league loss May 16 versus No. 1 Rosemount, the defending Class 4A state champs.
The Section 2AAAA tournament will start May 24 with the quarterfinals. The title game is set for June 2 and the entire tourney will be played at Miller Park in Eden Prairie.
The field is strong with the likes of No. 3 Chanhassen (14-1) and Shakopee leading the way, along with Eden Prairie (12-5), the Lakers, Minnetonka (7-10), Chaska (7-9), Bloomington Jefferson (8-6) and Waconia (5-10)
The Lakers are looking like the No. 4 seed at this point. When released, brackets can be found at mshsl.org/section-events.
Prior Lake has played only one section team, splitting two games with Shakopee.
In the win over the Sabers, it was a 1-1 contest before the Lakers broke the game open with three runs in the top of the sixth inning. Senior Tori Wietgrefe finished 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI, while junior Madeline Marvel doubled and scored a run.
Junior Brooke Holmes finished 2 for 4 with a run scored for the Lakers, while senior Mady Lyons had an RBI.
Against Rosemount, Prior Lake had just two hits, singles from both Holmes and Schultz. The Irish scored four times in the third inning to go up 5-0.
Schultz tossed a complete game in the loss, allowing eight hits and five runs (four earned) while striking out five.
Prior Lake earned an 18-3 versus Apple Valley May 9 and followed with a 2-1 loss in 11 innings at Farmington May 11 in two league games.
Sophomore Courtney Hennen finished 2 for 2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored against Apple Valley, while Lyons was 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI.
Senior Macey Dahl also doubled, finishing 1 for 1 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Wietgrefe had an RBI double, while Holmes was 1 for 2 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Sophomore Gianna Doth drove in a pair of runs, senior Emma Schutrop and Schultz each had one RBI. Ninth-grader Lauren Thurk had a hit and two runs scored, while ninth-grader Kendall Haffermann scored three runs.
Eighth-grader Ada Joy Gerhardt got the win on the mound in a complete game, giving up three runs (one earned) with five strikeouts.
In the loss to Farmington, Prior Lake led 1-0 going into the bottom of the seventh inning, but the Tigers tied the game with an unearned run with two outs.
Farmington got a bases-loaded single with two outs to plate the winning run in the bottom of the 11th.
Schultz took the loss, working 10 2/3 innings. She struck out 19 batters, while allowing six hits and one earned run. Ninth-grader Bree Holmes scored the Lakers' run, finishing 1 for 3.
Brooke Holmes had the RBI, going 2 for 5 with a double. Lyons also finished 2 for 5.