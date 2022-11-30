Sydney Kashmark

Sophomore Sydney Kashmark tries to get the puck from out in front her net in Prior Lake’s 3-2 home loss to Shakopee Nov. 10.

 Photo by Jon Goltz Photography

The Prior Lake girls hockey team could have easily started the season with five straight wins.

The Lakers fell to 3-2 overall Nov. 22 with a 3-2 home loss to Apple Valley in South Suburban Conference play. The game was tied 3-3 with 7:32 left to play in the third period before the Eagles scored the game-winner with 21 second remaining.

