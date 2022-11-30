The Prior Lake girls hockey team could have easily started the season with five straight wins.
The Lakers fell to 3-2 overall Nov. 22 with a 3-2 home loss to Apple Valley in South Suburban Conference play. The game was tied 3-3 with 7:32 left to play in the third period before the Eagles scored the game-winner with 21 second remaining.
Prior Lake’s other loss was a 3-2 conference loss to Shakopee Nov. 10 in the season opener. The Sabers scored three goals in the third period to erase a 2-0 deficit and pull out the road win
The Lakers’ three wins are all non-conference games: 4-0 at Chaska/Chanhassen Nov. 12, 6-0 at New Prague Nov. 15 and 2-1 versus New Ulm Nov. 21.
Prior Lake has endured 12 straight losing seasons, so the 3-2 start is a positive one for the program. The team’s last winning season was in 2009-10 when the team had 15 wins (15-9-2).
Through five games, senior Lula Swanson leads the Lakers with five goals and three assists, while senior Ava Guillemette has two goals and three assists.
Sophomore Gianna Neist (2 goals, 2 assists), senior Brooke Holmes (1 goal, 3 assists) and ninth grader Ava Anderson (4 assists) each have four points.
Junior Olivia Hansen has started four of the first five games in goal. She earned the shutouts over Chaska/Chanhassen and New Prague with 17 and 26 saves, respectively. She had 38 saves in loss to Apple Valley.
Holmes’ goal tied the game in the third period. Swanson scored five minutes into the final frame to cut the Eagles’ lead to 3-2.
Sophomore Allie Cammerrer scored in the first period for Prior Lake. Guillemette, Swanson, eighth grader Addi Heinicke and senior Jaiden Zollman each finished with one assist.
In the win over New Ulm, senior Katie Larson got the start in goal for the Lakers and finished with 28 saves.
Guillemette scored the game-winner at the 9:33 mark of the third period. Holmes and Swanson had the assists.
Sophomore Sydney Kashmark scored in the second period for the Lakers, which tied the game at 1-1. Cammerrer and ninth grader Olivia Drumm had the assists.
Junior Clara Gillen led Prior Lake in the win over New Prague with a pair of goals, while Neist, Zollman, Swanson and junior Courtney Briggs each scored once.
Neist and Anderson both had a pair of assists, while Guillemette, Holmes and Swanson each had one.
Prior Lake will play its fourth Section 2AA team Dec. 20 when it takes on Eden Prairie at home. The Lakers play at Bloomington Jefferson, another section foe, Jan. 30.
Shakopee, Chaska/Chanhassen and New Prague are also Section 2AA teams.
Section play starts Feb. 11 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals are Feb. 15 with the title game Feb. 17. Third-ranked Minnetonka is the defending champion, while Holy Family is also ranked at No. 6.