The Prior Lake boys and girls track and field teams couldn't catch Rosemount at the South Suburban Conference Relays May 2 in Shakopee.
The Laker boys ended up second with 160 team points, but were 64 points back of the Irish. Lakeville North was third (156), followed by Shakopee (138), Lakeville South (131), Eagan (126), Farmington (124), Eastview (73), Burnsville (70) and Apple Valley (65).
On the girls side, Prior Lake ended up third with 178 points, two points shy of runner-up Lakeville South and 24 back of champion Rosemount. Eagan was fourth (170.6), followed by Farmington (165), Lakeville North (137.5), Eastview (129.3), Shakopee (98), Apple Valley (37.5) and Burnsville (20.5).
The Laker girls went into the SSC Relays following a strong showing at the Hamline Elite Meet April 28 at Klass Field in St. Paul. The 12th annual competition features many of the state's best from all three classes.
Senior Olivia Duncan led way for Prior Lake taking second in the discus with a toss of 135-04. Junior Addyson White was sixth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 47.22.
White was also part of the 4x400 relay with junior Clara Gillen, ninth grader Isabelle Reinders and junior Hannah Cole that finished fifth (4:03.98). Reinders and sophomores Brooke Marquardt, Maggie Hoen and Layla Vennink took fourth in the 4x800 relay (9:43.73).
At the SSC Relays, the Laker girls took first in three events. The 4x200 relay of White, Reinders, eighth grader Kiah Blalark and senior Sophia Crespo won (1:46.18), as did the 4x400 team of Cole, Vennink, Gillen and Reinders (4:03.88).
White won the 300 hurdles (45.93), while Cole was second (47.98). Cole was also third in the 100 hurdles (16.46).
Reinders, senior Reese Weimerskirch, ninth grader Ellie Ohlmann and junior Julia Thoms were second in the 1,600 sprint medley relay (4:22.62).
Vennink led the Lakers in the 1,600 taking second (5:16.00), while ninth grader Sara Gastony was fourth (5:23.39) and Hoen took seventh (5:31.62).
Duncan was runner-up in the discus (139-07) and sixth in the shot put (34-0). Junior Annaliese Cundiff was third in the pole vault (10-0).
White finished seventh on the long jump (15-10 3/4), as was junior Ava Loftness in the triple jump (33-7 1/2). White was also ninth in the 100 hurdles (17.01).
The 4x100 team of Blalark, Crespo, junior Chloe Gilbertson and sophomore Jayla Rucker took sixth (52.26), as did the distance medley team of Gastony, sophomores Kate Anderson and Kaylee Hawks and junior Scout Smith (14:01.81).
For the Prior Lake boys, the 1,600 sprint medley team of seniors Joey Krouse and Peyton Guth, junior Hootie Hage and ninth grader Sean Nadeau took first (3:40.82).
The 800 sprint medley team of Krouse, senior Grayson Spronk and juniors Hunter MacGillivray and Joshua Marcinkevich took second (1:36.04), as did the 4x200 team of MacGillivray, Marcinkevich, Spronk and ninth grader Sean Nadeau (1:32.09).
In the discus, senior Trace Bowman finished second (144-02), followed by senior Thomas Anderson in third (141-10) and junior Aiden Horel in ninth (122-05).
Senior Evan Laughridge was fifth in the shot put (51-7 3/4), while junior Caelan Becker was ninth (43-9 3/4).
Marcinkevich took third in the long jump (19-10 1/4), while Spronk was 10th (18-8 3/4). Senior Izaiah Johanns was 10th in the triple jump (38-8).
Senior Ryan Casey ended up third in the pole vault (11-3), as did senior Vinny Deluca in the high jump (6-0).
In the 300 hurdles, junior Kyle Rothemeyer was sixth (43.30) for the Lakers, followed by junior Nathan Boettner in eighth (43.73) and senior Ian McKowen in ninth (43.75). McKowen was seventh in the 110 hurdles (16.32) and Rothmeyer was eighth (16.77).
The Lakers' 4x100 team of MacGillivray, Marcinkevich, Krouse and Spronk took third (43.98), while the distance medley team of Hage, ninth grader Gabrial Depauw and juniors Matthew Mahowald and Thomas Simmonds took fourth (11:36.17).
The 4x400 team of Hage, Mahowald, Guth and ninth grader Griffin Nordrum was sixth (3:38.40).
The SSC Championships are set for May 23-24 in Burnsville.