The Prior Lake boys and girls track and field teams couldn't catch Rosemount at the South Suburban Conference Relays May 2 in Shakopee.

The Laker boys ended up second with 160 team points, but were 64 points back of the Irish. Lakeville North was third (156), followed by Shakopee (138), Lakeville South (131), Eagan (126), Farmington (124), Eastview (73), Burnsville (70) and Apple Valley (65).

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events