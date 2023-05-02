Madeline Marvel

Senior Madeline Marvel gets in a fielding position in Prior Lake's 14-6 home loss to Shakopee May 1 in South Suburban Conference play.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Prior Lake softball team has had some ups and downs so far this spring.

The Lakers followed three straight wins by getting swept at home in a South Suburban Conference doubleheader with Shakopee, falling 14-6 and 12-2, respectively.

