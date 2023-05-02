The Prior Lake softball team has had some ups and downs so far this spring.
The Lakers followed three straight wins by getting swept at home in a South Suburban Conference doubleheader with Shakopee, falling 14-6 and 12-2, respectively.
Prior Lake went into the twinbill off a 7-2 victory versus Belle Plaine April 27 in a game played at Siebert Field in Minneapolis, and a pair of conference road wins, 7-2 over Farmington April 26 and 3-2 against Lakeville South April 25.
The Lakers (5-6 overall, 4-6 in the SSC) are just 1-4 on their home field. Shakopee is also a Section 2AAAA foe.
The Sabers banged out 18 hits in the first game against Prior Lake and scored seven runs in first inning en route to winning the nightcap.
In the first game, Prior Lake trailed 9-0 after three innings and couldn't recover. Eighth grader Peyton Chambers was saddled with the loss, allowing nine runs (eight earned) in six innings of work with three strikeouts.
Ninth grader Ada Joy Gerhardt pitched one inning, giving up five runs (one earned) while fanning one batter.
Junior Brooke Thompson tripled and and drove in two runs for the Lakers, while Chambers had a double and an RBI. Sophomore Bree Holmes also drove in a run, while senior Brooke Holmes finished 2 for 4.
In the nightcap, both of Prior Lake's runs came in the first inning. Bree and Brooke Holmes both singled to open the game and later came around to score. Both finished 1 for 3.
Thompson finished 2 for 3, while eight grader Brynn Liddle had an RBI.
Bree Holmes was saddled with the loss, allowing 10 runs (four earned) in four innings of work with one strikeouts. Sophopmore Morgan Daugard pitched 1 2/3 innings, giving up two runs with two strikeouts.
At Siebert Field, home of the University of Minnesota softball team, Prior Lake led 5-0 after two innings over Belle Plaine and never looked back. Bree Holmes tossed a complete game, allowing two runs (one earned) while striking out five.
Brooke Holmes powered the offense, finishing 3 for 4 with a home run, double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Bree Holmes was 2 for 3 with three runs scored.
Liddle, senior Madeline Marvel, junior Courtney Hennen and eighth grader Lily Hopkins each had an RBI.
Against Farmington, Chambers tossed a complete game for the win, allowing two unearned runs with two strikeouts. Brooke Holmes finished 3 for 4 with two runs scored, while Liddle was also 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.
Bree Holmes went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, while Hopkins drove in two runs and Thompson was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Marvel also drove in a run, while Hennen was 2 for 4.
In beating Lakeville South, Bree Holmes went the distance, allowing two runs with three strikeouts. She also finished 2 for 4 with an RBI double in the fifth inning to put the Lakers up 3-1.
Brooke Holmes smacked a two-run homer in the third inning to give her team a 2-1 lead.
The regular season ends for Prior Lake May 24 at Apple Valley in league action. Section 2AAAA play starts May 23 with the title game set for June 1.
The entire tournament will be played at Miller Park in Eden Prairie. Chanhassen is the defending champion, beating Shakopee in last year's title game.
Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Waconia, Chaska and Bloomington Jefferson are also in the field.
The Class 4A state tournament will be June 8-9 at its annual site, Caswell Park in Mankato.