Boys volleyball’s bid to become a sport sanctioned by the Minnesota State High School League will have to wait at least another year.
The MSHSL’s 48-member representative assembly met for its annual meeting May 10 and for the boys volleyball vote, and the outcome “felt like death,” according to Prior Lake boys coach Mark Nelson.
The assembly voted 31-17 in favor of sanctioning boys volleyball, but a two-thirds majority is required. So in the end, the sport fell one vote shy. During the public comments, some coaches and administrators brought up concerns over season of play and financial and time commitments as reasons to vote against the measure.
The vote didn't sit well with Nelson.
“There are so many people fighting for this that every no vote felt like a selfish act rather than a representation of the feeling throughout the state,” he said. “There are more people behind this than just the 1,400 players who are currently playing. There are all the coaches, fans, families and even future players that now won’t have the option to play.
“Plus, for all of us former players who didn’t get the opportunity to even be considered, we were all there as well, hoping for future generations,” Nelson added. “At the assembly, I saw a wonderful community getting turned down, and not a sport. It’s an unfortunate and disgraceful event and should be reported as such.
“In a world where we are so focused on equality, this felt like the opposite. Those opposed should be ashamed of themselves.”
The Minnesota High School Boys Volleyball Association was well represented at the assembly. The organization had a big media blitz before the meeting, trying to sway as many voters as possible.
After falling one sport shy, the MHSBVA released a statement:
“It is a sad day for high school athletics in Minnesota. The MSHSL has done a disservice to Minnesota students and families by failing to sanction boys high school volleyball, despite the overwhelming demand for the sport.
“Minnesota is missing out on an incredible opportunity with most boys volleyball student-athletes not participating in any other sanctioned sport, and more than half identifying as students of color. While other states move ahead and make the right decision to sanction this sport, Minnesota will remain static and eventually, be left behind.”
Last May, boys volleyball garnered 29 votes (29-18), missing sanctioned status by two votes. Thirty-one votes were needed to pass last year.
In 2017 and 2018, the sport did not gain the necessary support of nine of the 16 administrative regions to advance to the representative assembly.
“What you’re seeing, if you follow the path of volleyball, is both the growth in terms of the number of participants and the number of schools that have the programs,” MSHSL Executive Director Erich Martens said. “As more schools get on board, and some of the questions that were brought up by caucuses can be addressed. Then I think we can get over that threshold.
As you saw, (the) vote was very close,” Martens continued. “There are a lot of folks that are in support and excited to see boys volleyball continue to grow.”
Boys volleyball is in its fourth season this spring and it would have been its fifth if the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t wipe out all spring sports in 2020.
There are 53 varsity teams in the state, including nine from the South Suburban Conference: Prior Lake, Burnsville, Shakopee, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Eagan, Eastview, Farmington and Rosemount.
Three Lake Conference schools also have teams: Edina, Eden Prairie and Minnetonka.
According to the MBHSVA, 400 student-athletes were playing in 2018, and now there’s 1,400. The sport also has “diverse participation rates” as 53% of its players identify as a person of color.
There are 27 states across the country that offer boys volleyball as a sanctioned high school sport.