The Prior Lake volleyball team earned its first two South Suburban Conference wins
Sophomore Julia Hanson led the way with 18 kills as the Lakers swept Farmington on the road (25-23, 25-16, 25-12). Prior Lake followed a three-set win at Burnsville Sept. 26 (25-20, 25-16, 25-19).
Prior Lake (7-11 overall, 2-3 in the SSC) went into the two matches going 1-3 at the annual Eagle Invitational in Apple Valley Sept. 20-21. The Lakers’ win was against Stillwater (25-22, 26-24).
Prior Lake lost to No. 3-ranked Wayzata (25-17, 25-11), Eden Prairie (21-25, 25-15, 15-12) and New Prague (25-20, 25-21).
The Lakers have league matches at home versus Apple Valley Oct. 1 and Rosemount Oct. 3. Both start at 7 p.m.
Against Farmington, senior Rachel Ring finished with 12 kills for the Lakers, while junior Camille Libert had 10. Shannon Wallsklog paced the offense with 23 setting assists, while junior Emmy Benson had 15.
Ring dominated at the service line with five ace serves, while Hanson had three and junior Dezirae Spratt and junior Lainey Van Hecke each had one. Spratt led in digs with 14, followed by Ring with eight, Benson with seven and sophomore Courtney Haugen with four.
Libert led in blocks with two, while Hanson and Ring both had one.
At the Eagle invite, Hanson finished with 37 kills in the four matches, adding three aces and 24 digs. Ring had 18 kills, five aces, 18 digs and six blocks, while Libert finished with 15 kills and three aces.
Junior Isabella Westerholm finished with six blocks, while Spratt chipped in 15 digs. Haugen had five aces and 10 digs.
Van Hecke led in assists with 45 in the four matches, while Benson had 19 and Wallsklog had six. Benson also has nine digs.
Stats for the Burnsville match have not been made available.
Prior Lake’s final two SSC matches are at Eastview Oct. 15 and home to No. 7 Shakopee Oct. 22. The Lakers are also at No. 8 Champlin Park, the defending Class 3A state champs, Oct. 7. All three matches start at 7 p.m.
The Lakers will also play in the Bachman Invitational at Lakeville North Oct. 11-12.
The Section 2AAA tournament starts Oct. 23. Shakopee, the defending champion, looks to be the No. 1 seed, while New Prague is likely the No. 2, followed by No. 10 Minnetonka.