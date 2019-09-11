The Prior Lake volleyball team has six losses this season and they are all in three sets.
The Lakers dropped the South Suburban Conference opener Sept. 10, falling on the road to No. 5-ranked Lakeville South (25-14, 25-18, 25-19).
Prior Lake (4-6 overall) went into the matching going 2-3 at the Southwest Minnesota Challenge in Marshall Sept. 6-7 and earning a four-set win at Minnetonka Sept. 5 in a meeting of Section 2AAA foes (25-21, 25-22, 17-25, 26-24).
The Lakers’ wins in Marshall were against Perham (23-25, 25-22, 15-12) and Andover (26-24, 26-24). The team’s losses were to Totino Grace (25-19, 25-11), New Prague (25-20, 25-20) and Bloomington Jefferson (25-21, 25-21).
Prior Lake is home to No. 1 Eagan in SSC play Sept. 12 and is home to No. 4 Lakeville North in league action Sept. 17. Both start at 7 p.m.
In the win over Minnetonka, senior Dezirae Spratt led the way with 14 kills, while sophomore Julia Hanson had 11 and senior Rachel Ring recorded 10.
Junior Lainey Van Hecke led in set assists with 23, while junior Emmy Benson had 16. Ring led in ace serves with five, while Spratt had three and junior Annika Evenson had two.
Hanson led in digs with 19. Spratt had 18, followed by Evenson with 14 and Benson with seven. Sophomore Alex Lloyd had four blocks, while Van Hecke and Ring each had three and junior Camille Libert had two.
In Prior Lake’s win over Perham, Hanson dominated with 15 kills, 11 digs and five ace serves. Ring had six kills, while junior Bella Stein had three.
Shannon Wallsklog led the team in set assists with 16, while Van Hecke had eight. Ring also chipped in three aces and four digs. Evenson had 12 digs, while Wallsklog had five.
Junior Isabella Westerholm led in blocks with two.
In the victory over Andover, Hanson had seven kills, while Stein and Westerholm both had four and Ring and Libert each had three. Wallsklog had 10 set assists, three digs and an ace serve.
Ring and senior Kate Heimel also had ace serve, while sophomore Courtney Hagen and Hanson each had eight digs and Ring had three.
Westerholm finished with three blocks, while Lloyd and Hanson both had two.
Prior Lake will compete in the annual Eagle Invitational in Apple Valley Sept. 20-21. The field has some of the top programs in the state.
Eagan, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, No. 2 Northfield, No. 3 Wayzata, No. 6 Shakopee, No. 7 East Ridge, No. 8 Moorhead and No. 10 Hopkins are the Class 3A teams in the tourney, along with Eden Prairie, Stillwater, Chaska and Marshall, ranked No. 3 in Class 2A.