The Prior Lake boys hockey team is playing like a Section 2AA favorite.
The Lakers earned their biggest win of the season Jan. 2 with a 5-3 win versus No. 2-ranked Eden Prairie in a battle of section foes. Prior Lake followed with a 5-0 victory over Shakopee Jan. 4 and a 3-3 tie with Burnsville Jan. 7 in two South Suburban Conference home games.
Prior Lake (8-4-2 overall, 3-3-2 in the SSC) went 1-2 in the Hockey for Life Classic Dec. 26-28, falling 5-4 to Chaska in overtime and 3-2 to Lakeville North in overtime, while beating Totino Grace 6-1.
Eden Prairie (9-2-1) is still the heavy favorite in Section 2AA. There are four teams behind the Eagles that could give them trouble in a one-game setting, the Lakers, Minnetonka (6-7), Chaska (5-8-1) and Holy Family (8-7-1).
Chanhassen (5-6), Shakopee (3-8-1) and New Prague (3-8-3) are also in the field.
Last year, Prior Lake lost in the section quarterfinals for the first time since 2010. In 2016, Eden Prairie beat the Lakers 4-2 in the section title game.
It was the Lakers' first-ever appearance in the section championship since becoming a Class 2A program at the start of the 2003-04 season.
Prior Lake is back on the league ice Jan. 9 at No. 9 Lakeville South. The Lakers are at Duluth East Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m., before playing SSC games at Lakeville North Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. and at Farmington Jan. 18 at 5 p.m.
In the win over Eden Prairie, sophomore Will Schumacher gave the Lakers a 4-3 lead with a goal at the 9:55 mark of the second period. Prior Lake held that one-goal advantage until junior Matt Beaty iced the game with an empty-net goal with 1:06 remaining.
Schumacher finished with two assists, while sophomore Alex Bump had a goal and an assist. Senior Colin Tushie and junior Will Magnuson also scored for Prior Lake.
Seniors Hunter Lincoln and Parker Long each had an assist.
Sophomore Trevor Boschee made 30 saves in goal. He had 17 stops in the shutout of Shakopee.
Senior Preston Lindholm had the hat trick for Prior Lake, while Ryan Hadlind and junior Aidan Emerson each had one goal. Tushie led in assists with three, while Beaty, seniors Nick Speltz and Beau Kennedy and junior Bennett Soderberg all had one.
Against Burnsville, the Lakers let a 3-1 lead get away in the third period. Five of the six goals in the game were scored in the final frame.
Bump had two goals for Prior Lake, while Lincoln had one. Long, Schumacher, Beaty, Magnuson and sophomore Sam Rice each had assists.
Junior Zach Lavigne got the start in goal and made 21 saves.
Through 14 games, Schumacher was leading the Lakers with 25 points (8 goals, 17 assists), followed by Bump (7 goals, 14 assists), Rice (9 goals, 10 assists), Beaty (5 goals, 6 assists), Lindholm (9 goals), Lincoln (4 goals, 5 assists) and Long (3 goals, 5 assists).