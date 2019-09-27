Can the Prior Lake boys soccer team start peaking come playoff time?
The Lakers had their best offensive output of the season Sept. 21 in a 3-0 home win over Chanhassen in a battle of Section 2AA foes. Junior Carson Greenlee led the way with a pair of goals.
Prior Lake followed with a 3-0 loss at Farmington Sept. 25 and then earned a 2-0 win at Burnsville the next day in two South Suburban Conference contests.
The Lakers (3-9 overall, 2-5 in the SSC) are at No. 4-ranked Woodbury Sept. 28 in non-league action at 1 p.m.
Prior Lake ends the regular season with conference home games against Apple Valley Oct. 1 and Rosemount Oct. 3 and 7 and 5:30 p.m., respectively.
Section 2AA quarterfinal play starts Oct. 8 with the semifinals scheduled for Oct. 10. The higher seed is at home in the first two rounds. The title game is set for Oct. 15 at a site to be determined. Sixth-ranked Minnetonka is the defending champion.
The Lakers are looking like the No. 7 seed at this point. Top-ranked Edina (13-0) will be the No. 1 seed, followed by No. 6 Minnetonka (9-1-3), Shakopee (10-2) and Eden Prairie (7-4-1).
Chaska (4-8-1), Bloomington Jefferson (3-10) and Chanhassen (2-8-1) are also in the field.
The Lakers are 1-4 against section teams with their win over Chanhassen, while also losing to Edina (4-0), Chaska (2-1), Shakopee (3-0) and Jefferson (1-0).
Offensively, it’s been a tough season for the Lakers. The team has been shutout six times and went into the Chanhassen game with just three goals in its first nine games.
Senior Melane Mor also had a goal in the victory over Chanhassen.
Last fall, the Lakers lost in a shootout (5-4) to Minnetonka in the Section 2AA semifinals. The year before, Prior Lake won the section crown to earn its first-ever berth to state as a Class 2A program.
This year’s Class AA state tournament starts Oct. 22 with quarterfinal play. The semifinals are Oct. 28 and the title match will be held Oct. 31. The final two rounds are at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Stillwater is the defending champion, beating Duluth East 2-1 in the title game last season.