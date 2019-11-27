The Prior Lake girls basketball team earned a split to open the season under first-year coach Ethan Walker.
Senior Haidyn Pitsch scored 25 points to lead the Lakers to a 70-48 victory at Hudson Nov. 22. Prior Lake followed with a 60-55 loss at Champlin Park Nov. 26.
The Lakers will play at No. 10-ranked Eden Prairie Dec. 3 in a battle of Section 2AAAA foes at 5:30 p.m. Prior Lake's home opener is Dec. 6 versus No. 2 Wayzata at 7 p.m.
Pitsch is off to a good start scoring for the Lakers. She also had a team-best 20 points in the loss to Champlin Park. Junior Kate Trachsel finished with 19, while junior Emily Kulstad chipped in five.
Against Hudson, junior Tatum Brostom scored 17 for the Lakers, while junior Chanel Kallevig had 11. Senior Ella Schnackenberg and junior Ellie Albrecht both finished with five points.
The Lakers led 38-28 at the break.
Prior Lake will open the South Suburban Conference season Dec. 10 at home to Eagan at 7 p.m.