The state drought has ended for the Prior Lake boys golf team.
Senior Seth Hennessy and sophomore Jackson Anderson made the Class 3A state field in the 36-hole Section 2AAA tournament at The Ridges of Sand Creek Golf Course in Jordan June 1.
Hennessy finished fifth overall with a 36-hole total of 149, shooting a 2 over par 74 in the first round May 31 and following with a 75 in round two. Anderson was right behind his teammate with rounds of 74 and 77 to finish tied for sixth.
The state tournament is set for June 14-15 at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids. The last time the Lakers had a player in the field was 10 years ago back in 2012.
Prior Lake ended up third in the team section standings with a 36-hole total of 622. Prior Lake shot 312 in the first round as a team and had 310 in the final round.
Chanhassen won the title (597), followed by Eden Prairie (603). Minnetonka ended up fourth (623), while Orono was fifth (628) in the 12-team field.
The winning team makes the state field, along with the top-five individuals not on advancing squad.
Section 2AAA has been historically difficult. Last season, then-senior Fred Moede shot a pair of 74s for Prior Lake at sections and missed making state by three shots.
The third-place finish as a team is also Prior Lake's best since it won the Section 2AAA title back in 2010 en route to a seventh-place finish at state.
Four scores count in the team standings. Senior Blake Dicke and ninth-grader Sean Leutner both tied for 23rd for Prior Lake with a 36-hole total of 162. They both shot 82 in the first round and followed with an 80.
Sophomore Finn Pauna tied for 34th for the Lakers with a 170 total (86-84), while sophomore TJ Pinkowski tied for 36th with a 172 total (94-78).
Anderson overcame a pair of double bogeys in his final round. He started both nines with birdies. Hennessy made three birdies in his final round, playing his final five holes at 2-under par.
In the first round, Hennessy made 12 pars, a birdie and an eagle on the par-5, 10th hole, which helped offset a double bogey and two bogeys on his front nine. Anderson made 10 pars and three birdies in his opening round, while making five bogeys.
Laker girls
Meanwhile, the Prior Lake girls team finished 11th in the Section 2AAA team standings with a first-round total of 442.
The Lakers didn't qualify for the second round, nor did the team have any individuals make it to round two.
Senior Ainsley Pauna had Prior Lake's best score shooting a 100, followed by junior Katelyn Rueger (110), senior Brianna Haag (113), junior Courtney Williams (119), Seventh-grader Ryah Cotton (119) and ninth-grader Paige Hooer (171).
Eden Prairie won the girls team crown with a 36-hole total of 640. Minnetonka was a distant second (674), followed by Chanhassen (687) and Chaska (690).
Madi Hicks of Chanhassen won the individual section title with a 36-hole total of 148 (75-73).
The Prior Lake girls have not a state golfer since 2013. There was no 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.