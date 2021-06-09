Fred Moede fell just shy of ending the Prior Lake boys golf team’s state drought.
The senior shot a final-round 74 in the Section 2AAA tournament June 7 at the Ridges of Sand Creek Golf Course in Jordan to finish with a 36-hole total of 148. That tied him for seventh place, but it was not enough to get to state.
The winning team and top-five golfers not on winning squads make the Class 3A state field. Chaska won the boys title with a 36-hole total of 591, but only one Hawks golfer was in the top five individually.
That meant Moede missed a state berth by one place. He was three shots behind the two golfers who tied for fifth place, Owen Bjork of Mankato East and Ian Meyer of Minnetonka.
Moede shot a 74 in the first round for Prior Lake back on June 2. He was the only Laker to qualify for the second round.
Prior Lake had a team score of 392 after round one, which put the team in sixth place. The top four teams make the second round.
Other scores for the Lakers in round one were senior Seth Hennessy (80), senior Nick Nygaard (81), ninth-grader Jackson Anderson (83), junior Blake Dicke (85) and senior Matt Christensen (86).
Prior Lake won the Section 2AAA title in 2010 and had two individual state qualifiers the next two seasons. But since then, the Lakers have not had a golfer in the Class AAA state field.
Last season was canceled due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the Lakers didn’t get an opportunity to end the drought in 2020 either.
Laker Girls
Meanwhile, the Prior Lake girls finished 10th in their Section 2AAA tourney June 2 at the Ridges of Sand Creek. The Lakers had a team score of 442 in the first round.
The girls didn’t have any individuals qualify for round two.
Scores for the Lakers were junior Ainlsey Pauna (97), senior Lauren Crosby (101), senior Ariana Skroch (115), senior Hadley Phillips (116), senior Quinn Ruzicka (117) and senior Lauren Rausch (118).
Eden Prairie won the girls team title.