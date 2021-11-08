The 96th annual Minnesota State Legion Baseball Tournament will be coming to Veterans Field at Memorial Park.
Prior Lake will be the host of the 2022 tournament for the first time. The 16-team event will start July 27 with the opening ceremonies, while play will begin the next day and end Aug. 1. Prior Lake's team will get an automatic bid as the host site.
The other 15 qualifiers will come from champions of each of the 15 sub-states.
Prior Lake will be expecting roughly 2,500 people for the four-day event. That's what Edina and Chanhassen saw those cities hosted the state tournament in 2018 and 2015, respectively.
Last year's state tournament was held in St. Cloud. The 2020 tournament was supposed to be held in Cold Spring, but the season was canceled due to COVID-19.
The first-ever Minnesota legion state tournament was held in Mankato in 1926. St. Paul has hosted the tournament the most times with 26, including in 2017.
Since 2000, the Twin Cities has hosted the tournament 10 times — Edina (2018 and 2013), Eagan (2014), Chaska (2012), Eden Prairie (2011), Burnsville (2008), Bloomington (2007) and Excelsior (2006).
For information, go to minnesotalegionbaseball.com.