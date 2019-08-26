The Prior Lake Mudcats were stopped short of making the final weekend of the Class C state tournament.
The Mudcats got behind 4-1 after two innings in second-round play Aug. 24 in Delano in a 7-2 loss to Fergus Falls. Prior Lake finished the season with an 18-13 overall record.
The Mudcats opened state with a 4-1 win over Foley Aug. 17 Ben Morrison tossed a complete game in that win, striking out eighth and allowing five hits and one run.
Morrison also tossed two complete games in the Region 3C playoffs to help Prior Lake earn its fourth state berth since 2010.
Morrison got the ball again against Fergus Falls, but he didn't have the same stuff. He went six innings and allowed five runs on six hits, while striking out seven.
Prior Lake scored the first run of the game in the top of the second inning, but the lead didn't last long as Fergus Falls tallied four runs in the bottom of the frame.
The Mudcats had just five hits in the game, all singles. BJ Benz and Lucas Pumper each and a hit and drove in a run. Jerad Lehrer finished 2 for 3, while Alex Wattermann also had a hit.
Greg Faue and Luke Webber each had a run scored.
Ted Christian pitched two innings of relief for Prior Lake, allowing two earned runs on three hits.
For more on the Class C state tournament, go to mnbaseball.org.