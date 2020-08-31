The Prior Lake Mudcats continue to surge ahead in the Class C state tournament.
Ben Morrison and Alex Wattermann pitched the Mudcats to a 2-1 win in 12 innings over Kimball in the second round Aug. 29 in Milroy.
Wattermann also scored the game-winning run in the top of the 12th inning, doubling with one one and later scoring on Jake Lehrer's two-out single.
Morrison pitched 10 innings for Prior Lake, allowing one unearned run on nine hits while striking out nine. Wattermann fanned five batters in two scoreless innings, giving up one hit.
Prior Lake scored an unearned run in the top of the first inning. Kimball matched that run in the bottom of the second.
Both teams threw up zeroes the rest of the way until the Mudcats broke through in the 12th.
Lehrer finished 2 for 5 for Prior Lake, while Luke Weber and Corbin Cross also had hits. Cole Bjorge scored the Mudcats' first run.
Kimball won the Class C state title in 2018, and was the Region 15C winner this summer.
Prior Lake (11-5 overall) will take on another region winner in the third round, facing Region 10C champion Bemidji Sept. 5 in Milroy at 5 p.m. The quarterfinals are Sept. 6 at 3 p.m., while the semifinals are at 6 p.m.
The title game is set for Memorial Day (Sept. 7) in Springfield at 1 p.m.