The Prior Lake boys swimming team are back in the Class AA state pool.
The Lakers qualified three relays and two individuals at the Section 2AA meet March 11-12, finishing fourth in the team standings with 255 points.
Minnetonka won the title (485.5), followed by Chaska/Chanhassen (410) and Eden Prairie (401.5). Shakopee was fifth (202), followed by Waconia (134), Burnsville (87) and Bloomington Jefferson (81).
Representing the Lakers at state are seniors Connor Thayer, Jackson Mishuk, Tyler Buss and Gunnar Anderson, sophomores Blake Wallen and Owen Dwyer and ninth-grader Kaiden Cheung.
Due to COVID-19, the state meet will be a one-day event for both diving and swimming, March 18 and 19, respectively.
Last season, the Lakers didn't have any state qualifiers after winning the South Suburban Conference title with a 9-0 dual meet record. Prior Lake defended their league crown this year with another perfect duals season.
This year's section meet was broken into three different pods and the times were were combined to get full results.
Wallen and Thayer had the Lakers' highest finish with each taking third in their respective events. Wallen finished with 270.95 diving points. The top-four divers make the state field.
In the swimming events, the winning relay qualifies and along with the top two in the individual events. The other way to qualify is by meeting the state cut time.
Thayer did that in that 200 freestyle, finishing in 1:43.92, which was more than a second better than the cut (1:45.64).
Mishuk qualified in the 100 butterfly taking eighth with a time 51.81, which was .95 better than the cut. He also ended up 16th in the 100 backstroke (59.52).
Thayer, Dwyer, Cheung and Buss beat the state standard by .22 in the 400 freestyle relay taking fifth (3:16.52). Buss, Thayer, Anderson and Dwyer took fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:29.52), which was .08 above the cut time.
The 200 medley team of Mishuk, seniors Nicholas Archambault and Nicholas Wiedemann and junior Adam Mellott ended up fifth (1:40.94), missing the cut by more than two seconds (1:38.70).
Meanwhile, Thayer was also top five in the 500 freestyle for the Lakers, taking fifth (5:51.56).
Wiedemann was eighth in the 50 freestyle (22.53) as was eighth-grader Ethan Kosin in the 500 freestyle (4:55.90) and Buss in the 100 freestyle (49.00) and the 100 breaststroke (1:02.79).
Sophomore Jackson Stout was seventh in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.70) and 15th in the 50 freestyle (22.95). Wiedemann was also 14th in the 100 freestyle (49.98), while Kosin was 11th in the 100 backstroke (56.51).
Other finishes for Prior Lake included Dwyer in the 200 individual medley (11th, 2:00.74) and 100 butterfly (13th, 53.58), Anderson in the 50 freestyle (13th, 22.77) and 100 freestyle (16th, 50.42), Cheung in the 200 freestyle (13th, 1:48.53) and 100 butterfly (14th, 53.51), junior Matthew Weinberger in diving (12th, 225.05), eighth-grader Griffin Leining in the 200 individual medley (16th, 2:10.95), Archambault in the 100 butterfly (15th, 55.20) and 100 backstroke (13th, 56.97), ninth-grader Victor Trinh in the 50 freestyle (14th, 22.90), Mellott in the 100 breaststroke (16th, 1:06.26), sophomore Zach Glashagel in diving (15th, 168.15) and sophomore Blake Viger in the 500 freestyle (15th, 5:10.00).