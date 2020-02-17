The Prior Lake gymnastics team saw its state streak come to end Feb. 14.
The Lakers went into the Section 2AA competition at Lakeville North having qualified at least one gymnast to the Class 2A state meet the last eight seasons. But it wasn't meant to be this time around.
Top-ranked Lakeville North, the defending state champions, dominated the competition winning the team crown with a score of 150.175. Prior Lake ended up seventh (136.825).
New Prague ended up second (141.325), followed by Eden Prairie (138.975), Lakeville South (138.700) and Chaska (138.600). Bloomington Jefferson finished eighth (133.375).
Ninth-grader Alex Burger made a run a state in the vault. She finished seventh overall with a score of 9.425, which was one spot shot of qualifying.
The winning team makes the state field. The top three in the all-around also qualify, along with the top three in the four individual events, not including the three all-around finishers.
Not only did Lakeville North have the top-three in the all-around, it had the top four and five of the top seven.
Burger finished 15th in the all-around with a score of 33.250.
Junior Lydia Pavek ended up 10th on the balance beam for the Lakers (8.575). She was followed by eighth-grader Brooke Thompson in 21st (8.2), ninth-grader Terin Block in 24th (8.125), sophomore Kylie Thompson (34th, 7.8), Burger in 40th (7.050).
"It was a tough meet for us," Lakers coach Barb Kass sad. "We were the first team on beam, which is never easy in a high pressure meet like sections. We had seven falls between four gymnasts.
"Lydia was able to stick and did a great routine," Kass added. "Once beam was done, we seemed to bounce back. The other three events were pretty strong for us."
On the uneven bars, Block led Prior Lake finishing 13th (8.375). Pavek was 22nd (8.025), ahead of sophomore Mikayla Drentlaw in 30th (7.6), Burger in 32nd (7.5) and eighth-grader Sofia Monn in 36th (7.3).
Brooke Thompson led the Lakers on the floor exercise with a 12th-place showing (9.3). Burger was 13th (9.275), followed by eighth-grader Reece Huston in 14th (9.2), Kylie Thompson in 23rd (8.925) and senior Maddie Tschida in 39th (8.3).
Other finishes on the vault for Prior Lake included sophomore Avery Wild (20th, 9.150), Pavek (25th, 8.9), sophomore Sarah Lesser (38th, 8.450) and ninth-grader Megan Sporney (40th, 8.250).
"Floor was solid except for an injury to Tschida, which took her off of vault," Kass said. "Avery was the vault alternate and stepped in. She competed a beautiful tsuk. Alex did an awesome pike tsuk and was .65 away from going to state. Bars has been our weakness all season, but we were able to match our usual bar total.
"On the positive side, we have a very young team, so we can train hard in the offseason and get them next year," Kass added.
Prior Lake won the Section 2AA title in 2013, and finished seventh at state.