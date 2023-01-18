The Prior Lake boys swimming team's depth continues to lead the way in the pool.
The Lakers qualified the Class AA State True Team Jan. 14 with a strong showing in the Section 2AA True Team competition at Pioneer Ridge Middle School in Chaska. Prior Lake finished runner-up to perennial power Minnetonka with 1,389.5 points.
The Skippers ran away with the title (1,585.5), while Chaska/Chanhassen was third in the eight-team field (1,324). Waconia ended up fourth (1,028), followed by Shakopee (846), Bloomington Jefferson (766), Burnsville (469) and Eden Prairie (56).
The eight section winners and four wildcard earn berths into the state true team. The Lakers got one of the wildcard spots, along with Chaska/Chanhassen, Maple Grove and East Ridge.
The other section winners were Lakeville North (1AA), Eagan (3AA), Stillwater (4AA), Wayzata (5AA), Edina (6AA), Duluth (East (7AA) and Brainerd (8AA).
The state competition is Jan. 21 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
Prior Lake is also 6-0 in South Suburban Conference duals, getting a 98-83 win at Rosemount Jan. 17. The Lakers won nine of 12 events, including all three relays.
Sophomores Ethan Kosin and Griffin Leining, junior Victor Trinh and senior Owen Dwyer won the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:39.17, as did Trinh, Lenning, junior Kaiden Cheung and senior Jackson Stout in the 200 freestyle relay (1:31.55) and Dywer, Cheung, Leining and Kosin in the 400 freestyle relay (3:20.36).
Cheung won both the 200 freestyle (1:48.06) and the 100 butterfly (53.68) for the Lakers, while Kosin claimed the 50 freestyle (22.03) and the 100 backstroke (52.0).
Trinh was tops in the 100 freestyle (49.78) and was second in the 50 freestyle (22.39).
Other individual runner-up finishes for Prior Lake went to Dwyer in the 200 individual medley (2:06.69), sophomore Reese Haycraft in the 200 freestyle (1:54.23), Leining in the 100 butterfly (54.28), ninth-grader Owen Beaudette in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.09) and senior Blake Wallen in diving (256.30 points).
At the section true team, Dwyer led the way winning both the 200 freestyle (1:48.09) and the 100 butterfly (53.37). Kosin captured the 100 backstroke (52.84) and was third in the 100 freestyle (49.44).
Cheung, Dwyer, Leining and Kosin teamed up to win the 400 freestyle relay (3:14.38).
Kosin, Beaudette, Leining and Trinh took second in the 200 medley relay (1:39.48), as did Trinh, Stout, Dwyer and Cheung in the 200 freestyle relay (1:30.16).
Trinh was runner-up in the 50 freestyle (22.10) and seventh in the 100 freestyle (50.62). Cheung was second in the 100 butterfly (53.44) and fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:03.69).
Haycraft ended up fifth in both the 500 freestyle (5:13.75) and the 200 freestyle (1:54.68). Leining was fourth in the 100 butterfly (54.36), while ninth-grader Braxton Helmers took third in the 100 backstroke (55.70).
Wallen took second in diving for the Lakers with 413.85 points, while sophomore Maddox Mork ended up eighth (297.50).
Other finishes came from senior Blake Viger in the 200 freestyle (6th, 1:55.21) and the 500 freestyle (6th, 5:16.95), Stout in the 50 freestyle (9th, 23.49) and the 100 breaststroke (9th, 1:07.44), Helmers in the 200 individual medley (8th, 2:04.58), sophomore Matt Ondracek in the 500 freestyle (9th, 5:24.29), Beaudette in the 100 breaststroke (6th, 1:05.93) and sophomore Phillip Khomyakov in the 100 breaststroke (8th, 1:07.41).
This year’s Section 2AA competition will be Feb. 23-25 at the Eden Prairie Community Center. The prelims are first first, followed by diving and the finals. Minnetonka is the defending champion. The Lakers were fourth at sections last year.
The Class AA state meet is set for March 2-4 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.