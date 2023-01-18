Owen Dwyer

Senior Owen Dwyer won the 100 butterfly for Prior Lake in the Section 2AA True Team Jan. 14 Pioneer Ridge Middle School in Chaska.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Prior Lake boys swimming team's depth continues to lead the way in the pool.

The Lakers qualified the Class AA State True Team Jan. 14 with a strong showing in the Section 2AA True Team competition at Pioneer Ridge Middle School in Chaska. Prior Lake finished runner-up to perennial power Minnetonka with 1,389.5 points.

