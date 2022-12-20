CC McGraw's stellar career for the University of Minnesota women's volleyball team came to close Dec. 16 in the third round of the NCAA Tournament.
The 2018 Prior Lake High School graduate recorded 17 kills in her final match with the Gophers as the team fell in four sets to Big Ten rival Ohio State (25-22, 21-25, 21-25, 19-25).
McGraw finished her career with 1,924 career digs, which is third all-time at Minnesota. She finished just three digs behind Christine Tan (1,927) for No. 2 all-time. The all-time leader is Paula Gentil, a native of Brazil, with 2,791.
The Gophers finished the season with a 22-9 overall record, including 15-5 the Big Ten. McGraw averaged 3.35 digs per set in her final season.
Last year, McGraw averaged 4.59 digs per set in the team's 23-9 campaign, which is ninth-best all-time for Minnesota in a single season.
Minnesota made the national semifinals in McGraw's sophomore season, falling short of the title match with a three-set loss to Stanford.
McGraw was a fifth-year senior this past fall. She was granted an extra year of eligibility since her junior year (2020-21) was limited to just 17 regular season matches due to COVID-19.
McGraw played in only 11 of them due to an injury, and the season was moved to the spring due to the pandemic.
"It was such a blessing to be able to come back this year and have one more opportunity with my teammates," McGraw said. "To be able to go to work with this group and learn from (Coach) Hugh McCutcheon) and our amazing coaching staff for another year was amazing. It wasn't the outcome we wanted (against Ohio State), but besides that, I wouldn't change a thing. I love this team."
Like McGraw, it was also McCutcheon's last season with the Gophers. He led program to 277 wins from 2012 to 2022, building it into a national power. Keegan Cook, the former head coach the University of Washington for eight years, was hired to replace McCutcheon.
And like McCutcheon, McGraw also left her mark on the Gophers' program, and not just as the team's 5-foot-11 defensive specialist. Her list of accomplishments is long to also include:
- 133 career matches played, which is No. 18 all-time for the Gophers.
- Academic All-Big Ten four times (2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022).
- Twice named All-Big Ten first team (2019 and 2021), and once second team (2022).
- Twice earning All-America Honorable Mention honors (2019 and 2021).
- Four Times named All-North Region (2019, 2020-21, 2021 and 2022).
- Three times named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.
- Big Ten Distinguished Scholar (2021-22).
- Preseason All-Big Ten (2022).
- Volleyball Magazine Fourth Team All-American (2021).
McGraw also had the honor as one of 28 players selected for the USA Volleyball's Women's Collegiate National Team in 2020. In the summer of 2019, she was also part of USA Volleyball as a member of the Collegiate National Team that competed against Japan.
At Prior Lake, McGraw was a five-year letterwinner for the Lakers. She became the program's first-ever Ms. Baden Volleyball award winner, which goes to the top senior in the state.
McGraw finished her Prior Lake career as the program's all-time leader in ace serves with 152. She ranked second all time with 1,886 career digs. She was a first-team, all-state selection three times.
Prior Lake made Class 3A state tournament three times when McGraw was there. The Lakers were the state runner-up in 2015, took fifth in 2016 and was third in 2017.