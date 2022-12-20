CC McGraw

CC McGraw, a 2018 Prior Lake High School graduate, finished her career at the University of Minnesota third all-time in kills with 1,924.

CC McGraw's stellar career for the University of Minnesota women's volleyball team came to close Dec. 16 in the third round of the NCAA Tournament.

The 2018 Prior Lake High School graduate recorded 17 kills in her final match with the Gophers as the team fell in four sets to Big Ten rival Ohio State (25-22, 21-25, 21-25, 19-25).

