With junior Ashley George not in the lineup, a seventh-grader stepped up on the slopes Jan. 14 for the Prior Lake girls alpine ski team.
Annabel McCann finished sixth overall for the Lakers in a seven-team meet at Buck Hill in Burnsville with a combined time of 51.20 on her two runs. Prior Lake finished fourth in the team standings with 275.5 points. Eagan won the title (419).
In the boys race, Prior Lake ended up fifth with 250 points with Lakeville South claiming the top spot (398).
Both Laker teams are back on the slopes Jan. 21 at Buck Hill at 3:30 p.m.
George is a four-time state qualifier. If she gets to state again this season, she'll become the only Prior Lake skier with five state berths.
McCann has that resume to look up in her first varsity season. She was the only Laker in the top 10 in the Jan. 14 competition. Sophomore Emma Gannon finished 16th (54.66), while senior Sophie Gannon was 26th (58.87) and sophomore Abby Warmhoff was 28th (60.16).
Sophomore Lily Benko was 38th for the girls (63.59), followed by junior Jade Haugen in 42nd (65.70) and junior Maddy Hauentstein in 44th (66.20).
For the Prior Lake boys, junior Josh Carlson led the way taking 15th (54.46), while eighth-grader Blake Stout took 29th (61.92).
Other finishes for the boys included sophomore Zander Leining (31st, 62.22), eighth-grader Braeden Doboer (33rd, 62.94), ninth-grader Soren Featherstone (35th, 63.24) and junior Rafe Walter (39th, 64.09).
The last regular season meet is Jan. 28 at Buck Hill at 3:30 p.m.
The Section 6 competition is also at Buck Hill and that is set for Feb. 4 starting at 9 a.m.