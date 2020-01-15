The Prior Lake boys swimming team dunked another South Suburban Conference foe.
The Lakers won 8 of 11 events, going 3 for 3 in relays in a 96-84 victory over Lakeville South Jan. 14.
Prior Lake improved to 5-0 in the SSC and will be back in the pool Jan. 21 in the Section 2AA True Team at Hidden Oaks Middle School at noon. The Lakers have qualified for the state competition five of the last six years, taking eighth last winter.
The team's best finish is seventh in both 2014 and 2015. The team was ninth in 2018 and 10th in 2016.
The eight section winners and four wildcard teams make the state field. Prior Lake is in a tough section with the likes of No. 2-ranked Chaska/Chanhassen, No. 3 Minnetonka and No. 5 Eden Prairie, along with Shakopee, Bloomington Jefferson and Bloomington Kennedy.
The state true team is Jan. 25 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center at 5 p.m. Prior Lake has another SSC dual Jan. 21 at Eastview at 6 p.m.
In beating Lakeville South, junior Connor Thayer won two events for the Lakers taking the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:54.25 and the 500 freestyle (5:08.14). Junior Tyler Buss won the 100 breaststroke (1:03.02), while junior Jackson Mishuk was tops in the 100 butterfly (57,65) and senior Jaden Chant claimed the 100 freestyle (50.54).
Eighth-grader Jack Clay, junior Gunnar Anderson, Buss, Mishuk teamed up to win the 200 medley relay (1:44.56), as did senior Owen Mattila, sophomore Alex Beck, Anderson and Chant in the 200 freestyle relay (1:34.19) and Mattila, Buss, Chant and junior Nick Wiedemann in the 400 freestyle relay (3:28.44).
Taking second for the Lakers was Mattila in the 200 freestyle (1:56.30) and the 100 freestyle (52.05), Buss in the 200 individual medley (2:05.90), Chant in the 50 freestyle (23.49), ninth-grader Owen Dwyer in the 100 butterfly (59.14) and junior Nicholas Archambault in the 100 backstroke (1:00.14).