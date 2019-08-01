The Prior Lake Mudcats need one more win to earn a spot in the Class C state field.
The sixth-seeded Mudcats will get that chance Aug 2 at home versus eighth-seeded Lonsdale at 7 p.m. Win to secure a state spot. Lose and the season is over.
Prior Lake lost 6-2 at second-seeded St. Patrick July 31 in the Region 3C semifinals.
If the Mudcats (16-11 overall) are able to beat Lonsdale, the team will continue on in the Region 3C tourney to try to improve its seed for state. The tournament continues Aug 3 and ends Aug. 4.
For more playoff information, go to drs.leagues.mnbaseball.org/page/Region3C. Four teams from the region make the state field.
In the loss to St. Patrick, Prior Lake got behind 4-0 after two innings and couldn't recover.
Topher Rose took the loss, working seven innings and allowing six runs (five earned) while striking out six. Zach Lovera pitched one inning of scoreless relief, fanning one.
The Mudcats scored single runs in the eighth and ninth innings after being down 6-0. BJ Benz and Jared Lehrer had RBIs for Prior Lake. Corbin Cross had the team's only extra-base hit with a double.
This year's Class C state tournament will start Aug. 16. Delano, Maple Lake and Dassel are the host sites. For more information, go to mnbaseball.org.
The Mudcats won the Region 3C title in 2016 for its third state berth in six seasons.
For more on the Mudcats, go to priorlakebaseball.com.