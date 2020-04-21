There are 248 amateur baseball teams in the state and they are all waiting the same word — the go-ahead to play.
The Minnesota Baseball Association released a statement April 18 that the league is on hold and that no games will be played due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We will not start our season until the governor opens up baseball and gives us permission to start play," the statement on mnbaseball.org stated. "Once the governor says go, our games can start the next day. But until then, unfortunately, baseball in Minnesota is on hold."
The sixth annual Town Ball Classic is set for May 30 at Target Field in Minneapolis. It has yet to be cancelled. The Jordan Brewers, the defending Class C state champs, are scheduled to face Hutchinson at 9:30 a.m., while Blaine faces Moorhead in the Class B game at 12:30 p.m.
All the proceeds from the event will benefit the Twins Community Fund. The Twins Community Fund is dedicated to getting more kids in the game by providing resources and programs to communities throughout Twins Territory.
The Prior Lake Mudcats were scheduled to open the season April 26 in Dakota-Rice-Scott League play against Veseli, but that has been postponed. The Prior Lake Jays are set to begin play on the road May 17 at Jordan in River Valley League action.
Last summer, the Mudcats had an 18-13 overall record and made their fourth appearance in the Class C state tournament since 2010. The team went 1-1 at state, beating Foley 4-1 in the first round before falling to Delano 7-2 in round two.
The Jays, meanwhile, haven't made the Class B state tournament since 2009, when they were runner-up to rival Shakopee. The team was 3-4 in the Section 3B playoffs last year, losing 9-2 to Victoria at home with a state spot on the line.
The Jays finished last season with a 15-16 overall record.
For complete schedules for both teams, go to priorlakebaseball.com.