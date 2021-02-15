The Prior Lake wrestling team is holding its own on the mat with the postseason right around the corner.
The Lakers are 7-6 overall in duals (3-0 in the South Suburban Conference), and have four wrestlers ranked in the Class 3A individual rankings.
Sophomore Alan Koehler is ranked No. 1 at 106 pounds, while senior Teagan Block is No. 7 at 126. Junior Cole Edwards is No. 8 at 170 and senior Billy Trees is No. 8 at 195.
"The first half of the season has gone well," Lakers coach Joe Block said. "Our more experienced kids have been doing well and getting better every time they step on the mat.
"We have a handful of young kids in the lineup," Block added. "They are also getting better each week. For the most part, we have been able to stay healthy, which has helped."
Prior Lake lost 33-28 at Hastings in a non-league dual Feb. 13. The Lakers' SSC wins are over Lakeville North (39-24), Burnsville (69-9) and Eastview (49-26).
All three of those teams are Section 2AAA foes, along with top-ranked Shakopee, the two-time defending Class 3A state champions. New Prague is also a ranked section team, sitting at No. 12.
Prior Lake will face Shakopee in an SSC dual Feb. 27. The Lakers' final regular season match is March 6 at home versus Lakeville South.
The Section 2AAA team tournament is set for March 9-10 in New Prague. The section individual tournament is March 17 at Shakopee.
The Minnesota State High School League's Board of Directors approved state tournaments for a winter sports back on Feb. 4. Date and venue for wrestling has not yet been determined.
In the loss to Hastings, Prior Lake earned three wins by fall. Block got a pin at 132, as did Edwards at 182 and junior Owen Dotseth at 195.
Kohler earned a 13-3 major decision at 106, while eighth-grader Tyler Turzinski won 9-7 at 113. Junior Carter Berggren won 7-6 at 138 for Prior Lake and senior Colton Sund was a 10-6 winner at 160.
Kohler has won all 13 of his matches so far, while Block, Sund and Edwards each have 12-1 records. Trees and Turzinski both have 9-4 records, while sophomore Aidan McGowan has picked up seven wins wrestling mostly at 152.
Prior Lake's other wins this season are over Hopkins (60-21), Woodbury (43-33), Park (61-12) and Northfield (46-21).
The Lakers' have faced some top teams, including Simley, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, losing 59-9. Prior Lake also lost to No. 4 Wayzata (40-26) and No. 6 Waconia (37-31).