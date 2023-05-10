Strike Out Cancer

Prior Lake and Waconia will have a Strike Out Cancer event at Veterans Field at Memorial Park May 20 starting at 9 a.m.

 Photo by Justin Braun Photography

The Prior Lake and Waconia baseball programs are hoping to strikeout cancer May 20 at Veterans Field at Memorial Park.

Led by the Prior Lake Baseball Boosters, along with the Waconia Baseball Association, the annual Strike Out Cancer event will honor cancer survivors and will be in memory of those who have lost their battle as the Laker teams take on Waconia starting at 9 a.m.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

