The Prior Lake and Waconia baseball programs are hoping to strikeout cancer May 20 at Veterans Field at Memorial Park.
Led by the Prior Lake Baseball Boosters, along with the Waconia Baseball Association, the annual Strike Out Cancer event will honor cancer survivors and will be in memory of those who have lost their battle as the Laker teams take on Waconia starting at 9 a.m.
The first game will feature the both team's ninth-grade squads, followed by sophomore teams at 11:30 a.m., the junior varsity at 2 p.m. and varsity at 4:30 p.m.
Both Prior Lake and Waconia programs are working together to raise money to support cancer patients in the Angel Foundation's Emergency Financial Assistance Program.
All interested baseball fans are invited attend. There will be festive fan experience with special concessions, raffles, cancer awareness resources and more donation opportunities to help raise funds throughout the four baseball games.
Ridgeview Medical Center's oncology department will also be on hand to provide cancer awareness and prevention education and resources.
Jim Thrubis, corporate relations manager at the Angel Foundation, is excited for the upcoming event.
"This is our fifth year teaming up with Waconia High School and we're thrilled to see the program grow via this new partnership with Prior Lake High School," Thrubis said. "Together, these two communities can make an impactful difference in the lives of neighbors struggling with a cancer diagnosis.”