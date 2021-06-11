The Prior Lake girls lacrosse team dominated the second half en route to its second straight Section 6 title.
Down 6-4 early in the final 25 minutes, the second-seeded Lakers took over scoring the final seven goals en route to an 11-6 win at top-seeded Edina June 10.
The Lakers (15-1) avenged their only loss of the season, 10-8 to the Hornets back in the season opener April 8, and will roll into the state tournament on a 15-game win streak.
"We knew coming into this season it was a new team, new roles being established and players having to own their roles on the team," Lakers coach Heather Pierson said. "I'm so proud of the team for not allowing adversity and other obstacles to obstruct their vision of what they want as a team.
"We have physically prepared all season for that moment and knew it was going to take everyone stepping up," Pierson added. "We are ecstatic we get another shot at the title."
Prior Lake won the state title in 2019, but didn't get a chance to defend its crown last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lakers were fifth at state in 2015, fourth in 2016 and third in 2017.
Prior Lake earned the No. 1 seed at state. The tournament is June 16-18 at Stillwater. For brackets, go to mshsl.org/2021-state-girls-lacrosse-bracket.
The Lakers rolled in their first two section games, 21-1 over seventh-seeded Holy Angels June 3 and 25-15 over third-seeded Blake June 8.
Against Edina, Prior Lake trailed 3-1 in the first half and was down 5-3 at the break. The second half momentum likely started when senior Mackenzie Salentre scored with 12 seconds left in the first half.
From there, it was all Lakers.
Selentre, who finished with four goals and an assist, scored 2:24 into the second half. Edina answered, but so did senior Payton Bloedow, who scored her team-best 65th goal of the season to pull the Lakers to within a goal again, 6-5.
Six more Prior Lake goals followed. Sophomore Megan Sporney tied the game with a goal at the 9:26 mark. Selentre scored 4:57 later to give the Lakers the lead for good.
Junior Lindsey Grove, sophomores Rachel Ward and Nina Winter and Selentre followed with goals to ice the game.
Winter and senior Riley Dahl each had assists for the Lakers. Bloedow scored the Lakers' first two goals of the game.
Eighth-grader Oliva Doyen made the start in goal for Prior Lake and finished with six saves.
Prior Lake also did a great job of slowing down Edina standout Haley Reeck, who went into the game with 74 goals. She finished with three, but had no room to operate in the second half.
"Reeck is an exceptionally strong player," Pierson said. "She sets the tempo with her speed and fluid stick work, shutting her down wasn't going to be easy.
"However, (junior) defender Kendra Knutson rose to the challenge and became a pivotal player in keeping Reeck out of shooting range," Pierson added. "Our defense played together, played tough and played through all the uncontrollable things, heat, calls, turnovers.
Pierson also said the defense help create attacking opportunities for the Lakers' offense.
In the semifinal win, Prior Lake outscored Blake 14-5. Bloedow finished with seven goals and two assists, while Winter and junior Jayne Bernick each scored five times.
Salentre, senior Jade Haugen and junior Ava Schiltz each scored twice, while Ward had one goal.
Ward finished with two assists, while Haugen, Grove, Winter and Schiltz each had one. Doyen made nine saves in goal.
Against Holy Angels, Schiltz finished with four goals and two assists to lead the Lakers. Bloedow had two goals and two assists, while Winter and junior Josie Wilhelm both scored twice. Haugen had a goal and four assists.
Scoring one goal were senior Claire Hitz, junior Ryane Kearns, sophomore Hannah Haghighi, ninth-graders Piper Green and Saddie Chappuis, eighth-grader Abby Grove, Lindsey Grove, Knutson, Ward and Sporney.
Lindsey Grove, Bernick, Salentre, Ward and Hitz each had one assist. Senior Jordan Gardner made two saves in goal.