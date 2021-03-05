Ashley George has done it again for the Prior Lake girls Alpine ski team
The senior qualified for state for the sixth straight season March 4 in the Section 6 meet at Buck Hill in Burnsville, finishing second overall in her half of the section competition.
Joining George at state is senior Josh Carlson from the Prior Lake boys team. He qualified for the first time in his career in the Section 6 boys competition the day before at Buck Hill.
Due to COVID-19, Section 6 was split up evenly into two groups. The winning team from both groups made the state field, along with the top-five skiers in both groups not on the advancing squads.
Normally, the top-two teams from Section 6 make state each winter, along with the next 10 individuals not on the two advancing teams.
The state meet is March 10 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
In the girls section team competition, Prior Lake nearly qualified. The Lakers scored 153 team points, which was two points back of champion Lakeville South in the nine-team group.
Edina won the second group, which had 10 schools, with 201 points.
The Laker girls nearly had two more individual state qualifiers. Eighth-graders Anastasia Zadvornyky and Annabel McCann fell just short, finishing eighth and ninth with a combined times 51.99 and 52.05, respectively on their two runs.
Zadvorntky was just one place finish and only .19 off the final individual qualifying time, while McCann was .25 back. Junior Emma Gannon was also in contention for Prior Lake, taking 12th (53.78), as was seventh-grader Kovyn Rice who ended up 17th (55.87).
Junior Meg May also competed for the Lakers, taking 44th. She was disqualified on her second run.
George had a combined time of 48.54 on her two runs, which was .14 behind the winner, Peyton Servais of Lakeville North.
On the boys side, Prior Lake finished fourth out of eight schools in the first group with 117 points. Lakeville South was the winning team (192.5). In the second group, which had nine teams, Edina was the winner (174).
Carlson finished ninth with a time of 52.89. He got the fourth individual state spot.
Ninth-grader Blake South was 15th for the Lakers (55.83), while ninth-grader Braden DeBoer was 19th (56.36).
Other finishes for the boys included sophomore Soren Featherstone (44th, 77.96), eighth-grader Brad Stout (46th, 105.29) and junior Zander Leining (47th, 144.07).
Last shot
Last season, George finished a personal-best fifth at state. She should be running for the individual crown in her last shot there.
George has been the Lakers' top skier since her first varsity season as a seventh-grader. She was 39th that year at state and finished 80th as an eighth-grader.
George nearly cracked the top 10 as a ninth-grader taking 11th, before dropping to 18th the next year.
George is the only Laker skier to ever qualify for six straight state competitions.