The Prior Lake boys swimming team has made a big splash to open the South Suburban Conference dual season.
The Lakers opened with four straight wins, including a 101-85 victory at Lakeville North Jan. 29 and a 124-62 triumph over Rosemount Jan. 26.
Prior Lake is looking to rebound this season after a tough Section 2AA competition last February. That didn't go well for the Lakers as the team didn't didn't qualify any relays or individuals to state after winning the SSC title with a 9-0 record.
There's talent back for Prior Lake this season, starting with seniors Tyler Buss, Nicholas Wiedemann, Gunnar Anderson, Connor Thayer, Nicholas Archambault and Jackson Mishuk, along with sophomore diver Blake Wallen.
Depth has been a strength for the program over the last five years, which is beneficial in SSC duals and the true-team competitions. The Lakers were a program-best sixth at the state true team meet last year.
But with the likes of Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, Chanhassen and Shakopee in the field, the Section 2AA competition gets more difficult for the Lakers. That meet tends to favor teams with top-end swimmers, as does the Class AA state meet.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Prior Lake's season is reduced to just SSC duals. Those run through Feb. 26 when the regular season with a dual versus Shakopee.
The section meet follows starting March 12. There's hope there will be a state competition this winter as well but a date and venue has not yet been determined.
In beating Lakeville North, Buss won two individual events for the Lakers, claiming the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:04.86 and the 100 breaststroke (1:02.83).
The Lakers' depth was the difference. Lakeville North swept all three relays, but Prior Lake was second and third in all of them.
Mishuk and Wallen also had individuals for the Lakers, winning the 100 butterfly (54.24) and diving (187.25), respectively.
The runner-up relays for Prior Lake included Archambault, Buss, Mishuk and ninth-grader Victor Trinh in the 200 medley (1:43.08), Trinh, Wiedemann, Thayer and sophomore Owen Dwyer in the 200 freestyle (1:34.13) and Thayer, Dwyer, Buss and ninth-grader Kaiden Cheung in the 400 freestyle (3:24.83).
Thayer was second in both the 200 freestyle (1:50.65) and the 500 freestyle (5:09.57), as was Trinh in the 50 freestyle (23.52) and the 100 freestyle (52.17).
In beating Rosemount, the Lakers won eight of 12 events, including all three relays.
The winning relays were Archambault, Wiedemann, Mishuk and junior Adam Mellott in the 200 medley, (1:46.02), Trinh, Buss, Dwyer and Thayer in the 200 freestyle (1:33.55) and Thayer, Dwyer, Buss and Trinh in the 400 freestyle (3:28.23).
Wallen was tops in diving (225.08 points), while Wiedemann won the 50 freestyle (23.84). Archambault claimed the 100 butterfly (56.29), while eighth-grader Ethan Kostin was victorious in the 500 freestyle (5:07.41) and sophomore Jackson Stout won the 100 breaststroke (1:08.22).
Individual second-place finishes for the Lakers went to Buss in the 200 freestyle (1:56.08), Dwyer in the 200 individual medley (2:09.43), Cheung in the 50 freestyle (24.08) and the 500 freestyle (5:12.07), Thayer in the 100 freestyle (50.58) and Mishuk in the 100 backstroke (1:01.44).