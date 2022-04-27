The Prior Lake boys lacrosse team opened the season with a pair of hard-fought South Suburban Conference wins.
The No. 2-ranked Lakers earned a 9-7 home victory over Eastview/Apple Valley on April 26. Senior Justin Simonson led the way with two goals and four assists.
Prior Lake opened the season April 21 with a 14-7 triumph at Lakeville North. The Lakers outscored the Panthers 8-4 in the second half, getting four goals and an assist from junior Ben Mickett.
Prior Lake won the SSC title last year with a 9-0 mark en route to the Section 6 title and a runner-up finish at state.
Dating back to the 2019 season — there was no 2020 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic — the Lakers have won 18 straight conference games.
Three teams in the SSC are ranked, including No. 4 Shakopee and No. 10 Rosemount. The Lakers will play home to Rosemount May 2 in what will also be a battle of Section 6 foes.
Prior Lake hosts Shakopee May 19. The Lakers beat the Sabers 11-10 last season to win the league crown by one game over Shakopee.
In the win over Lakeville North, Prior Lake led 6-3 at the half and was up 10-4 after three quarters. Simonson finished with two goals and three assists for the Lakers.
Sophomore Max Anderson had two goals and two assists, while senior sophomore Jack Tocko finished with two goals and an assist and senior Eric Dueffert notched a pair of goals.
Seniors Dalton Spratt and Cooper Busch both had one goal, while senior Keller Gonyea chipped in an assist.
Senior Ryan Vitters started in goal for Prior Lake and finished with three saves on 10 shots. Junior Luke Bloomer also got some time in net and made one save.
In the win over Eastview, Mickett had two goals and two assists for the Lakers, while Spratt, Anderson and Busch each scored once. Senior Sam Leuthner picked up an assist.
Vitters and Bloomer both got time in net making three saves apiece.
Prior Lake will face top-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret's on the road in non-league play May 6. It's a rematch of the last year's state title game, a 16-6 Knights win.
Prior Lake has faced Benilde-St. Margaret's in the last three state championship games. The Lakers won 10-8 and 5-3 in 2018 and 2019, respectively.
The Lakers end the regular season May 26 at home versus No. 6 Stillwater.
The Section 6 tournament starts May 31 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals are June 7 and the title game is June 9. The higher seed is at home throughout the playoffs.
There are only eight teams in the field, compared to 10 last year. That’s because two programs joined forces. Eastview and Apple Valley are now a co-operative team, as are Burnsville and Bloomington Kennedy.
Other teams in the field include Edina, Bloomington Jefferson, Minneapolis and Holy Angels.
This year’s state tournament will start June 14 with the quarterfinals, followed by the semifinals June 16 and the title game June 18. Roseville and Stillwater High School are the venues.