The Prior Lake Alpine ski team opened the season on a strong note Dec. 14.
The Laker girls won a seven-team competition at Buck Hill in Burnsville with five skiers finishing in the top 14. The boys team ended up third out of eight schools with two skiers in the top 10.
It's a new season for the Lakers. Gone from the girls squad is Ashley George, who was a six-time state qualifier in her Prior Lake career. The boys also graduated a state qualifier last season in Josh Carlson.
Both teams have skiers back who competed in the Section 6 meet last season. Returning for the Laker girls are ninth-graders Anastasia Zadvornyky and Annabel McCann, eighth-grader Kovyn Rice and senior Meg May.
Back for the boys squad are senior Zander Leining, junior Soren Featherstone, sophomore Braden DeBoer and ninth-grader Brad Stout.
In the season opener, the Prior Lake girls won with 375 points, well ahead of runner-up Lakeville South (305). Eagan was third (292), followed by Apple Valley/Rosemount (291), Eastview (265), Lakeville North (259) and Burnsville/Shakopee (185).
McCann led the girls with a third-place finish overall with a combined time of 47.16 on her two runs. Senior Emma Gannon was seventh (49.80), followed by Zadvornyky in 11th (50.36), Rice in 13th (52.20) and eighth-grader Emily Reid in 14th (52.46).
Other finishes for the girls came from ninth-grader Morgan Daugaard (21st, 55.30), May (25th, 56.22), senior Abby Warmhoff (31st, 57.96), eighth-grader Annika Meyer (38th, 63.11), sophomore Ava Benko (51st, 74.0), junior Courtney Meyer (54th, 77.18) and ninth-grader Jenna Pettes (56th, 79.28).
On the boys side, Lakeville North took first with 311 points, followed by Rosemount (265) and the Lakers (222). Lakeville South was fourth (192), followed by Eastview (137), Eagan (117), Burnsville/Shakopee (115) and Apple Valley (88).
Sophomore Blake Stout led the Laker boys taking sixth place overall (53.67), while Featherstone was 10th (56.19) and junior Luke Bloomer was 11th (56.73).
Ninth-grader Robert McCroskey ended up 30th for Prior Lake (65.81), while DeBoer was 35th (70.49) and ninth-grader Tegan Featherstone was 38th (71.25).
Other finishes for the boys included junior Aden Syverson (47th, 77.80), Brad Stout (48th, 78.59), sophomore Riley Spieler (55th, 107.04), senior Tyler Schaefer (59th), ninth-grader Ethan Glynn (60th) and Leining (70th).
This year's Section 6 meet is set for Feb. 8 at Buck Hill. The top-two teams make the state field, along with the top 10 individuals not on the advancing squads.
The state competition is set for Feb. 16 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.