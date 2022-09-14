Shelby Gambucci

Shelby Gambucci won at No. 3 singles for Prior Lake in the Lakers' 7-0 South Suburban Conference home win over Apple Valley Sept. 8.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Prior Lake girls tennis team rebounded fast after a loss in the season opener to the defending Class AA state champions.

The Lakers followed with seven straight victories, including a 4-0 start in the South Suburban Conference. Prior Lake swept all four singles matches Sept. 13 in a 6-1 league home win over Rosemount.

