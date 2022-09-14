The Prior Lake girls tennis team rebounded fast after a loss in the season opener to the defending Class AA state champions.
The Lakers followed with seven straight victories, including a 4-0 start in the South Suburban Conference. Prior Lake swept all four singles matches Sept. 13 in a 6-1 league home win over Rosemount.
Prior Lake also has conference wins over Apple Valley (7-0), Eastview (6-1) and Farmington (7-0), along with winning two of three matches against Section 2AA teams.
The lone loss is to No. 1-ranked Minnetonka (1-0). The wins are over Chanhassen (4-3) and Mankato East (7-0). The Lakers also have a 7-0 non-conference win over Hopkins.
The Lakers went 2-1 at sections last year, losing 4-3 to Eden Prairie in the semifinals. It was the third straight year Prior Lake fell a win short of the section title match.
Other than Minnetonka, Eden Prairie is the only other team ranked in Section 2AA in the No. 8 spot.
In the win over Rosemount, Prior Lake won all four singles matches in straight sets. Junior Tianna Houske won at the No. 1 spot (6-1, 6-1), while senior Alyssa Lam rolled at No. 2 (6-1, 6-0).
Ninth grader Chloe Soundara cruised at No. 3 singles (6-0, 6-1), while junior Shelby Gambucci won at No. 4 (6-0, 6-1).
In doubles, junior Rose Netz and sophomore Emily Eisma won at the top spot (6-2, 4-6, 6-3), while juniors Mia Ngo and Natalie Kunz won in three sets at No. 3 (6-3, 2-6, 6-4).
In beating Apple Valley, Prior Lake swept all three doubles matches in straight sets. Netz and Eisma won at the top spot (6-0, 6-0), followed by junior Olivia Newman and Soundara at No. 2 (6-2, 6-1) and Ngo and Kunz at No. 3 (6-2, 6-1).
Singles wins went to Houske at No. 1 (4-6, 6-4, 10-4), Lam at No. 2 (6-0, 6-1), Gambucci at No. 3 (6-0, 6-1) and sophomore Tory Cvancara at No. 4 (6-0, 6-1).
In the win over Chanhassen, the match came down to No. 3 singles where Soundara won in three sets (6-3, 4-6, 6-4) for the Lakers. All four of the Lakers' points came in singles.
Houske won in straight sets at No. 1 (6-0, 6-1), as did Lam at No. 2 (6-1, 6-0) and Gambucci at No. 4 (6-2, 6-3).
Prior Lake ends the regular season Sept. 29 at home against Jordan, also a section foe. The Section 2AA team tournament will start Oct. 3 with the title match Oct. 11 at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
Other teams in the field include Shakopee, Chaska, Hutchinson, Glencoe-Silver Lake, Mankato West, Mankato East/Loyola, Marshall, Mound Westonka, New Prague, New Ulm, St. Peter, Waconia and Worthington.
The Section 2AA individual tournament starts Oct. 13 with the first two rounds. The semifinals and title matches for both doubles and singles will be Oct. 18 in St. Peter.
Minnetonka has three singles players ranked individually in Class AA — No. 1 Sarah Shahbaz, No. 2 Kelsey Phillips and No. 7 Karina Elvestrom. Shakopee has one in Lilly Allen at No. 8.
The Class AA state team and individual tournament is set for Oct. 25-28 at the Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis. Team play is the first two days, followed by singles and doubled action.
Prior Lake made state as a team five straight years from 2012 to 2016.